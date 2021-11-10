Judge denies Apple’s request to delay App Store changes.
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Apple could not delay making changes to its App Store, a move that would allow app developers to communicate directly with consumers about ways to pay for services outside of Apple’s ecosystem.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California called Apple’s request for a delay “fundamentally flawed,” and warned that the company’s strict app store rules were bound to “distrust behavior.”
The judge wrote that it would not allow Apple to make changes to the App Store, where many developers are prohibited from redirecting customers elsewhere. She wrote that Apple was enforcing the rule “to harm the competition” when it was charging developers sales.
Apple Corps is trying to overturn Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ September verdict in a year-long lawsuit filed by video game maker Epic Games. Apple will now have to allow its app developers to direct users to alternative payment methods in December.
In its original lawsuit, Epic wanted to label Apple a monopoly. Epic argues that the App Store’s strict rules and the fees charged by developers who distribute apps in the Apple Store are hurting customers and developers and reducing competition.
Following the trial, which ended in May, Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled in Apple’s favor in most cases in September. But she said the company is violating California’s anti-competitive laws by preventing app developers from interacting directly with customers about ways to pay for services outside the App Store. This will prevent developers from paying Apple’s standard fee of up to 30 percent of their sales.
The judge banned the so-called anti-steering rules, which began in December. In October, Apple appealed the ruling and asked for a stay of the restraining order until the appeal process was completed.
Following Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Gonzalez Rogers rejected Apple’s request. From the beginning of the video conferencing hearing, she appeared skeptical of Apple’s request.
When Apple’s lawyer Mark Perry argued that it would take months for developers to include links to external websites in their apps, the judge intervened, pointing out that the company did not delay the operation. Logistics
“You haven’t asked for months,” she said. “You haven’t asked for six months. You did not ask for a limited time. You asked for a stay across the board, which could take three, four, five years. “
Her written decision shattered Apple’s argument that allowing app developers to link to their own websites is difficult, time consuming and potentially dangerous.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers wrote, “Perhaps, unless time is needed to establish the guidelines, Apple has not given the court any credible reason to believe that the restraining order will result in destruction.” “Users can open the browser and retype links for the same effect; It’s just an inconvenience, which then only works to Apple’s advantage. “
Tuesday’s decision is not the final word. Apple said it would seek a change in the federal appeals court’s decision.
“Apple believes that no additional commercial changes are required until all appeals in this case have been resolved,” a company spokesman said in a statement.
The details of what Apple will have to change if the order is upheld are unclear. Some have speculated that developers may offer their own competitive payment methods in the App Store, but Apple disagreed with those interpretations of the judge’s decision.
