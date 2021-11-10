Judge denies Apple’s request to delay App Store changes.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Apple could not delay making changes to its App Store, a move that would allow app developers to communicate directly with consumers about ways to pay for services outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California called Apple’s request for a delay “fundamentally flawed,” and warned that the company’s strict app store rules were bound to “distrust behavior.”

The judge wrote that it would not allow Apple to make changes to the App Store, where many developers are prohibited from redirecting customers elsewhere. She wrote that Apple was enforcing the rule “to harm the competition” when it was charging developers sales.

Apple Corps is trying to overturn Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ September verdict in a year-long lawsuit filed by video game maker Epic Games. Apple will now have to allow its app developers to direct users to alternative payment methods in December.