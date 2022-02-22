Judge: Deshaun Watson depositions can begin in assault suits



A Houston Texans quarterback has rejected attorneys’ pleas for Desaun Watson that 22 women have filed sexual harassment and harassment charges against him for delaying all his statements in a lawsuit filed by them.

During a court hearing Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin said the case would be delayed until the ongoing criminal investigation into the allegations against Watson is completed.

Hardin said Houston police have already sent their results to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and he believes a grand jury could rule on the case by April 1. Eight women have filed criminal charges against Watson. The FBI is reviewing the allegations.

“I know Desoun is willing to testify and testify. I, as his lawyer, say it would be madness to allow this until we know what is going to happen in terms of the crime,” Hardin said.

In their lawsuit, 22 women accused Watson of expressing himself against their will, touching them with his penis or kissing them during a massage appointment.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the allegations. Her lawyers say there was “some sexual activity” during some appointments but she never forced anyone.

Attorney Tony Buzzby, representing 22 women, argued that most of the women had already given their statements and that it was only fair for Watson to be fired according to an agreed schedule. Watson’s testimony in a previous court order will begin Thursday.

“You would think that anyone whose legal party has called each of these women liars, criticized me and loudly declared her complete innocence would be willing to speak publicly under oath because she basically agreed,” Buzzby said. “But instead, he ran for the duck and the cover.”

Judge Rabia Collier ruled that women who have not filed a criminal complaint against Watson can submit a quarterback to their lawyer and others must wait until April 1.

Buzzby said he hoped Watson’s testimony on behalf of the nine women would begin within 10 days.

“Mr Watson may continue to try to delay, but it is inevitable that he will have to finally answer questions about his conduct under oath,” Buzzby said.

Hardin said there was still an ongoing criminal investigation, waiting “before Watson can testify and to see if any charges were found” and that it was “fair”.

“I hope and believe that the public will listen to us when we say that he did not do what he was accused of doing. I am optimistic and believe that this will be the conclusion of a grand jury,” Hardin said.

Watson’s lawyers have tried to balance the NFL star’s defense while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.

But Watson’s attorneys have called the lawsuits against him “money laundering” and countered that the 22 women who sued were lying, a tactic some experts and lawyers say relied on long-used trope designed to reduce such allegations. By Buzbee says some of his clients have faced criticism and even death threats.

Watson’s future with the Texans remains unclear.

Even before the first lawsuit was filed in March, Watson was asked to make a transaction. Trade requests and lawsuits kept Watson out last season.