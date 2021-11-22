Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Outbreak
A Massachusetts state judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against two administrators of the Holyoke Soldier Home, where a coronavirus outbreak killed 76 people because the administrators’ actions did not cause infection.
The state’s attorney general, Maura Haley, had filed criminal charges against the two administrators for criminal negligence based on their decision to merge two under-staffed dementia units, infecting infected and infected men, and allowing an elderly person to suffer bodily harm.
But Hampton Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. wrote in his dismissal that he believes the five veterans named in the case were infected with the virus before the two units merged, so administrators cannot be held legally responsible. .
“If sufficient credible evidence had not been presented before the grand jury, the medical condition of any of these five veterans would have been physically different if these two dementia units had not merged,” he wrote.
Ms Haley is considering whether to appeal the decision, the spokesman said.
“We are deeply disappointed by today’s decision, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and the families of those who have been harmed by the actions of the defendants,” said Jillian Fenimore.
Criminal charges against two administrators – Superintendent Bennett Walsh and Medical Director David Clinton – were considered the first in the country to be brought against nursing home staff, and both could face years or even decades in prison if convicted.
Due to staff shortages, the facility consolidated units, with a total of 42 occupants whose Covid-19 status varied, and residents who tested positive or had symptoms were generally placed six in a room with four veterans. An independent investigation into the deaths quoted nurses as saying they knew the move to merge the units would be fatal for many of their patients.
Relatives of the veterans who died at the facility on Monday expressed frustration over the judge’s decision.
“Absolutely disgusting, our veterans and their families are apparently a disposable commodity,” wrote Susan Perez, whose father, James Miller, died at home. . ”
