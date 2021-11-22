Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Outbreak

A Massachusetts state judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against two administrators of the Holyoke Soldier Home, where a coronavirus outbreak killed 76 people because the administrators’ actions did not cause infection.

The state’s attorney general, Maura Haley, had filed criminal charges against the two administrators for criminal negligence based on their decision to merge two under-staffed dementia units, infecting infected and infected men, and allowing an elderly person to suffer bodily harm.

But Hampton Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. wrote in his dismissal that he believes the five veterans named in the case were infected with the virus before the two units merged, so administrators cannot be held legally responsible. .

“If sufficient credible evidence had not been presented before the grand jury, the medical condition of any of these five veterans would have been physically different if these two dementia units had not merged,” he wrote.