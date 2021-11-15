Judge Drops Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse As Jury Awaits Closing Arguments
KENOSHA, Wis. – The judge on Monday dismissed the weapons abuse charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, just hours before the jury began hearing five other cases against him. The weapons charge was the lowest-serious number he had to face.
Mr Rittenhaus, who was 17 when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wis., In 2020, was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm. Wisconsin is an “open-carry” state where it is legal for adults to carry a firearm openly, but state law prohibits minors from carrying a gun, except in limited circumstances.
On Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that Mr. Defending Rittenhouse’s defense team, he said the language of state law does not prohibit a 17-year-old boy from carrying a rifle with a long barrel, as prosecutors argued.
Closing arguments will begin soon, after which the jury will deliberately begin.
The facts in the trial are not in dispute, which focuses on whether Mr. Rittenhaus’s belief was justified that the trio needed to be shot to save themselves from death or serious injury. The plaintiff sought to persuade the magistrate that Mr. Rittenhaus was an armed interlocutor who opened fire on protesters.
Two and a half hours will be given to each side for final argument and rebuttal. For about two weeks, the jury heard testimony from witnesses, including Mr. Rittenhaus, about what happened on August 25, 2020.
That night, Mr. Rittenhaus traveled to downtown Kenosha, where he was robbed and set on fire after a white police officer, Rusten Sheskin, shot and killed a black resident, Jacob Blake. (Prosecutors declined to accuse Officer Shesky.) Mr Rittenhaus said he had gone to protect the property and provide medical treatment, but that things had quickly turned violent when a man close to him opened fire.
Within minutes, Mr. Rittenhaus killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded a third, Gage Grosskrutz.
Understand Kyle Rittenhouse’s test
Kyle Rittenhaus, 18, of Kenosha in Wis. Here’s what to look for:
On Monday, the plaintiff and the defendant will have a final chance to convince the jury whether his actions are legally justified.
The prosecution has argued that Mr. Rittenhaus posed a threat by carrying out unstable protest patrols while armed with a military-style semiautomatic rifle. Antioch, Il. About 30 minutes from his home here, the plaintiffs said, he showed intent to commit violence.
“Hundreds of people were experiencing chaos and violence on the streets,” said Thomas Binger, the district attorney, in his opening statement. “And the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhaus.”
Criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse
Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in connection with Rosenbaum’s fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a condition that indicates a complete disregard for human life.
Witnesses called by the plaintiff testified that in a few moments it was conducive to the plaintiff’s case and in a few moments to the defense. One witness said he thought his life was in danger and emotionally described Mr Rosenbaum’s attempt to save his life, but also described seeing Mr Rosenbaum chasing Mr Rittenhouse.
Mr Rittenhaus has been charged with five counts of felony criminal mischief for conspiracy to commit felony criminal mischief, including felony criminal mischief for conspiracy to commit felony criminal mischief.
The defense claims that the shooting was in self-defense: According to one witness, Mr. Rosenbaum arrived at Mr. Rittenhaus’ gun and was caught on video in pursuit. Mr Huber hit Mr Rittenhouse with a skateboard. “It simply came to our notice then.
At the Witness stand on Wednesday, Mr. Rittenhouse cried and gasped as he described his fears that night. “I did nothing wrong,” he said, explaining why he dropped his gun eight times. “I defended myself.”
A 12-person jury is expected to begin discussions after Monday’s final statements.
