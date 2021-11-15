Judge Drops Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse As Jury Awaits Closing Arguments

KENOSHA, Wis. – The judge on Monday dismissed the weapons abuse charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, just hours before the jury began hearing five other cases against him. The weapons charge was the lowest-serious number he had to face.

Mr Rittenhaus, who was 17 when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wis., In 2020, was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm. Wisconsin is an “open-carry” state where it is legal for adults to carry a firearm openly, but state law prohibits minors from carrying a gun, except in limited circumstances.

On Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that Mr. Defending Rittenhouse’s defense team, he said the language of state law does not prohibit a 17-year-old boy from carrying a rifle with a long barrel, as prosecutors argued.

Closing arguments will begin soon, after which the jury will deliberately begin.

The facts in the trial are not in dispute, which focuses on whether Mr. Rittenhaus’s belief was justified that the trio needed to be shot to save themselves from death or serious injury. The plaintiff sought to persuade the magistrate that Mr. Rittenhaus was an armed interlocutor who opened fire on protesters.