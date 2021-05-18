Judge Geeta Kapur’s clicks with sindoor go viral; fans ask, ‘Maa ki shaadi kab huyi?’





Tremendous Dancer and India’s Finest Dancer choose Geeta Kapur is liked and adored by plenty. There’s a joke that although she is single, Geeta Kapur is Geeta maa to so many individuals. Now, some pics of the choreographer has surfaced the place we will see her in a maroon outfit. The girl is wanting great within the embroidered swimsuit. However what has caught the eye of every person is the sindoor on her brow. This has come as a shock to individuals. Persons are questioning if she is secretly married. Actually, the entire look is so harking back to Karwa Chauth. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4: From Malaika Arora’s super-sexy saree look to the contestants’ folk-fusion acts – this is a sneak-peek into the upcoming episode

Seeing the pics, a fan commented, “Maa Ki Maang Most important Sindoor…Maa Ki Shaadi Kab Huyi,” whereas one other one wrote, “Sindoor Kiske Naam Ka Hai Geetu Maa.” As we all know, she is single. Once we requested just a few individuals, they informed us that there was no information of her tying the knot in any respect. The girl has been single since some time. On The Kapil Sharma Present, she stated that her mother needs her to have a mock marriage with Terence Lewis, who’s her superb pal. She had stated that Terence would really like an mental lady as he was a philosophical particular person. She says that it’s unimaginable for her to marry Terence Lewis as she is aware of him very properly. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4: Awestruck by contestant Sprihaa Kashyap, Terence Lewis joins her on stage for a particular efficiency

The girl was as soon as introduced a folder with photos of eligible males by a contestant’s mother who runs a wedding bureau. She had as soon as stated, “Ever for the reason that final season of Dance India Dance, when it was made public that I’m single, it’s wonderful to see viewer curiosity throughout all cities to marry me off. It’s so embarrassing! Why don’t individuals perceive that I’ll get married once I discover the suitable man!” Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4: Beautiful performances, Malaika Arora grooving, Mom’s Day tributes – sneak peek into this weekend’s episode

