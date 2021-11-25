Judge in Arbery Case Will Decide Whether Defendants Get Parole

Under Georgian law, the three men convicted Wednesday of Ahmed Arberry’s murder should be sentenced to life in prison and could be considered for parole for up to 30 years, or be sentenced by a judge to life in prison.

All three men – Travis McMillan; His father, Gregory McMillan; He and his neighbor, William Bryan, were taken to Glyn County Jail in February 2020 after being convicted of the tragic murder of Travis McMichael’s Mr. Arbury.

Each defendant was charged with one count of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated manslaughter. The jurors only found Travis McMillan guilty of hate murder, meaning they concluded that he intended to kill Mr. Arbury. He acquitted the other two men of that charge but both were found guilty of serious murder, which applies when someone commits a crime and someone dies.

Both types of murder charges carry the same penalty, which carries a life sentence for the judge but allows the judge to decide whether the defendant should have a chance at parole. Even if the judge approves the possibility of parole, defendants will not be eligible under Georgia law unless they have served 30 years in prison. Both charges could lead to the death penalty, but the plaintiffs in this case did not find it.