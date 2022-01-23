Judge Jeanine promises to continue to ‘fight for the America that we all know and love’

Judge Jeanine promises to continue to ‘combat for the America that we all know and love’



Jeanine Pirro recounted her patriotic journey as the host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” in her ultimate opening assertion Saturday.

JUDGE JEANINE ANNOUNCES HER MOVE TO ‘THE FIVE’

JEANINE PIRRO: Eleven years in the past, “Justice with Judge Jeanine” started, hosted by a former prosecutor, choose and D.A. sitting not in a courtroom with armed deputies, however as an alternative in a studio armed with teleprompters, screens and a devoted workers and crew. The mission was a well-recognized one: discovering reality and justice — the jury greater, although. In reality, a nationwide one, thus bringing you reality, justice and the American means. Every and each week, we watched occasions unfold in America collectively by means of the lens of this studio. When we began this journey, we have been all a bit youthful, however not as clever as we at the moment are. We have been definitely extra optimistic.

I thanks for combating for me, and you know who you might be. In order we attain the finish of this journey, do not assume you are eliminating me simply but. I will be going to the primary present on all of cable information this Monday, “The 5,” proper right here on Fox, so you may give you the chance to see me 5 days per week. I’ll continue to combat for all of you, to make my views recognized, to make my arguments clear and to combat for the America that we all know and love. I will be sitting there searching for you, as all the time, and hopefully you may be proper there wanting again at me.

