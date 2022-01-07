Judge Judy Sheindlin Creates New York Law School Scholarship For Women – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Judge Judy” has created a scholarship for women to attend New York Law School in Tribeca.

Judy Sheindlin is a 1965 graduate of the school. Her daughter Nicole graduated in 1993, and her granddaughter Sarah Rose will graduate this spring.

The “Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program” will help ten women every year.

Based on academic performance and financial need, each recipient will receive a full scholarship, book stipend and fellowship after their first year in law school.