Judge orders Facebook to hand over Myanmar data to genocide trial

A District of Colombia judge ordered Facebook to allow the Gambian government to access deleted posts where Myanmar officials promoted hatred against the Rohingya people. The order comes more than a year after Facebook rejected a request for data – which The Gambia wants to use in a genocide case before the International Court of Justice.

Facebook admits Myanmar’s military used its app Actually Portal on the Internet – To portray the Rohingya Muslim minority as a terrorist group. His now-deleted post encouraged mass murder, displacement and other human rights abuses. Facebook has separately provided information to the UN’s independent investigative apparatus for Myanmar, but it has called the requests from Gambian prosecutors “extraordinarily broad” and offensive.

“The Myanmar authorities intended their access to be public”

Magistrate Judge Zia Farooqui found that the relevant Facebook posts were not in the form of private communication that could get additional legal protection. “Although some of the pages were nominally private, the authorities in Myanmar intended to make their reach public, and in fact they reached approximately 12 million followers,” the order said. “Privacy of their accounts and pages would have defeated their goal of spreading hatred to the widest possible audience.”

The order does not criticize Facebook for removing content from public view, but does say that Facebook has not shown that handing over private backups to it now would be a burden or a breach of users’ privacy. “Facebook taking over the right to privacy is ironically rich. Entire sections in the news sites are devoted to Facebook’s sordid history of privacy scandals,” wrote Farooqui.

Facebook must also submit illegally privileged records from an investigation into Facebook’s role in the massacre. The records could help prosecutors understand how Facebook linked “seemingly unrelated” accounts with Myanmar government officials, including which accounts operated from the same location. The judge rejected The Gambia’s request for a statement where Facebook would interpret the documents.

Judge Farooqui said in the order that he had come “to praise Facebook, not to bury it.” But he criticized the company for failing to cooperate with the Gambian government. “Facebook can act now. It took the first step by removing content promoting genocide. Yet it has stumbled upon the next step by sharing that content,” he wrote. The tragedy that happened with him will only get worse.”