Judge Permits Information From C.I.A. Torture in Terror Case

WASHINGTON — The army choose presiding in the dying penalty case of a person accused of orchestrating the usS. Cole bombing has agreed to contemplate info obtained in the course of the man’s torture by C.I.A. interrogators to help an argument in pretrial proceedings at Guantánamo Bay.

Protection attorneys solid the choice as the primary time {that a} army choose on the battle courtroom is publicly recognized to have agreed to contemplate info obtained by the C.I.A. torture of a prisoner, and on Thursday they requested a better courtroom to reverse it.

Military Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr. dominated on Could 18 that prosecutors could invoke such info for use narrowly, not essentially for the reality of it, earlier than a jury begins listening to a case.

“No courtroom has ever sanctioned using torture in this manner,” the protection attorneys wrote in their 20-page submitting that requested a Pentagon panel, the U.S. Courtroom of Army Fee Overview, to intervene in the case in opposition to Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, a Saudi prisoner awaiting trial at Guantánamo Bay. “No courtroom has ever authorised the federal government’s use of torture as a device in discovery litigation” or as “a official technique of facilitating a courtroom’s interlocutory fact-finding.”