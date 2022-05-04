Judge prevents second release of left-wing Louisville activist charged in candidate’s attempted murder



A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Louisville activist Quintage Brown, who was released from prison on a BLM-backed bail charge last month for trying to assassinate a Democratic mayoral candidate before being re-arrested on new federal charges, will not be released before trial.

In a 16-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton summarized the evidence that Brown is a “constant danger and flight risk,” granting the government’s appeal to an earlier release order from Magistrate Judge Colin Linds, the Lewisville Courier-Journal reported. He ordered Brown to be detained pending trial.

Brown is accused of attempting to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on the morning of February 14, 2022, while Greenberg and four staff members were inside, firing on his campaign office. Beaton mentions how Brown knew where Victim lived and even visited the house where Greenberg’s wife and young son lived the night before Valentine’s Day.

Prosecutors say Brown came so close to success that Greenberg’s sweater was torn by a bullet. There are six bullet holes in the back floor and baseboard of the chair in which Greenberg sat, and the bullets went through the wall in the office next door to a wedding planning business.

To appeal to the judge to keep Brown in federal custody, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett noted how the defendant “has strong family ties, he was once an excellent student who received a scholarship to the University of Louisville and lived in Louisville all his life.”

“Even with strong family and personal ties, the defendant was able to secretly conspire to assassinate a mayoral candidate and his efforts were almost successful,” Bennett wrote. “He was promising, he excelled at school, he was the voice of the community and yet he was able to surprise everyone with his violent activities.”

Surveillance video shows Brown entering the building before firing and fleeing shortly afterwards, according to court documents. He was arrested less than half a mile away, and officers say they found a loaded firearm in his pocket and a second shotgun used in the shooting in his backpack.

Court documents released last week allege that Brown’s assassination plot began in January when he published an article on Medium.com entitled “A Revolutionary Love Letter” announcing, “Our situation is one of political warfare” and “voting.” And it will not be enough for us to appeal.

Two days later, he purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ and took his new firearm to the shooting range, where he practiced gun loading, shooting and aiming.

His first public hostility was toward Greenberg, who was running ahead, when Brown reposted a social media composite image showing the candidate engulfed in flames and sitting on someone else’s shoulder, captioned by the hashtag “politeness is violence.”

A day before the Valentine’s Day shooting, court documents allege that Brown used a ride-sharing app to travel to Greenberg’s home, where the candidate and his wife and young son live. But Brown’s subsequent search records show that his gun stopped and he bought a Glock 9mm pistol at a pan shop in Louisville the next morning before heading to Greenberg’s campaign office.

That morning, records show that Brown researched a second politician, Bill Dierroff, the Republican mayor of nearby Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

Brown was released from prison after the Black Lives Matter-sponsored bail fund shelled out $ 100,000 for his bond.

He was ordered under house arrest until his re-arrest last month on new federal charges involving the use of a firearm in connection with a felony of violating a federal protected right and shooting and attempting to kill an election candidate. Department. He has faced state charges of attempted murder and unpleasant endangerment for which he is not guilty.