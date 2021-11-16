Judge Rejects Call for Mistrial in Case Against Men Accused of Killing Arbery

ATLANTA – Lawyers for three white Georgia men in the murder of a 25-year-old black man, Ahmed Arberry, tried unsuccessfully to persuade a judge to declare the case Monday, with one of the lawyers reiterating his argument. Black clergy should not be allowed In the courtroom because they unjustly influence the jury.

Defendant William Bryan, Kevin Goff, representing 52, erupted in protest last week when he declared that “we don’t want any more black pastors here.” Al Sharpton spent a day at the trial. Public gallery of the courtroom. Monday, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson came into the courtroom and sat down with Mr. Arberry’s parents, a second attempt by Mr. Goff to bar key civil rights leaders from proceeding.

“Which pastor is next? Will Raphael Warnock be the next person to appear? We don’t know, “said Mr. Goff, who was elected to the Senate this year. “Your Honor, I am the Rev. With all due respect to Jesse Jackson, it’s no different than bringing a police officer or a uniformed prison guard to a small town where a young black man is accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Or correctional officer. “