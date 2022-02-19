Judge rejects Trump’s request to dismiss January 6 lawsuits



A federal judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to dismiss a case of legal liability related to the January 6 riots in the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has rejected Trump’s request to dismiss the cases 112-page judgment On Friday, Trump rejected claims that he had received “complete immunity” from the lawsuit because it was related to his conduct while in office.

“Denying the president’s immunity from civilian harm is no small step,” wrote Mehta, an Obama appointee. “The court is well aware of the gravity of its decision. But the alleged information in this case is unprecedented, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the motives behind such immunity.”

“After all, the president’s actions here are not related to his responsibility to faithfully enforce the law, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces, or run the executive branch,” Mehta added. “They are totally concerned about his efforts to run for a second term. These are informal tasks, so there is no concern about the separation of powers that justifies the president’s broad immunity.”

Mehta wrote that Trump’s speech at the January 6 rally outside the Capitol “was like telling an excited crowd that the corn-sellers are starving the poor in front of the corn-seller’s house.”

Mehta said Trump’s speech could instruct people to break the law. But he has denied similar allegations against his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying their speeches were protected by the First Amendment.

You have no immediate right to appeal Trump’s decision, but you can ask the judge for permission to do so. According to Politico .

If the decision stands, Trump and his inner circle could potentially be ousted by plaintiffs and become victims of the discovery claim.

The plaintiffs in the case include 11 members of the House of Representatives and two Capital Police officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report