World

Judge rejects Trump’s request to dismiss January 6 lawsuits

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Judge rejects Trump’s request to dismiss January 6 lawsuits
Written by admin
Judge rejects Trump’s request to dismiss January 6 lawsuits

Judge rejects Trump’s request to dismiss January 6 lawsuits

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A federal judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to dismiss a case of legal liability related to the January 6 riots in the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has rejected Trump’s request to dismiss the cases 112-page judgment On Friday, Trump rejected claims that he had received “complete immunity” from the lawsuit because it was related to his conduct while in office.

The announcement was made by the then President Trump "The biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign," But CBS News reporters have denied the allegations.

The then-President Trump declared “the biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign,” but CBS News reporters dismissed the claim.
(CBS 60 minutes)

Trump must testify before NY AG Letitia James, Judiciary Rules; James responds

“Denying the president’s immunity from civilian harm is no small step,” wrote Mehta, an Obama appointee. “The court is well aware of the gravity of its decision. But the alleged information in this case is unprecedented, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the motives behind such immunity.”

“After all, the president’s actions here are not related to his responsibility to faithfully enforce the law, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces, or run the executive branch,” Mehta added. “They are totally concerned about his efforts to run for a second term. These are informal tasks, so there is no concern about the separation of powers that justifies the president’s broad immunity.”

File - This Thursday, December 31, 2020, in a file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the south lawn of the White House in Washington.

File – This Thursday, December 31, 2020, in a file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the south lawn of the White House in Washington.
(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi, file)

READ Also  NY man biking across America reveals 'random acts of kindness' in Arkansas

Susan denies intent to “politicize” case

Mehta wrote that Trump’s speech at the January 6 rally outside the Capitol “was like telling an excited crowd that the corn-sellers are starving the poor in front of the corn-seller’s house.”

Mehta said Trump’s speech could instruct people to break the law. But he has denied similar allegations against his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying their speeches were protected by the First Amendment.

You have no immediate right to appeal Trump’s decision, but you can ask the judge for permission to do so. According to Politico.

Washington, DC - December 13: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-YO.), Vice chair of the election committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Washington, DC – December 13: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-YO.), Vice chair of the election committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

If the decision stands, Trump and his inner circle could potentially be ousted by plaintiffs and become victims of the discovery claim.

The plaintiffs in the case include 11 members of the House of Representatives and two Capital Police officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

#Judge #rejects #Trumps #request #dismiss #January #lawsuits

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Your Friday Briefing - The New York Times

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment