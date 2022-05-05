Judge rips NY Democrats’ last-ditch attempt to save unconstitutional redistricting map: ‘Hail Mary pass’



A federal judge in New York on Wednesday rejected a last-ditch attempt to use the already-regulated rearrangement map as an unconstitutional germander in favor of Democrats in the upcoming primary.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday refused to issue an emergency order restraining the state Supreme Court from enforcing last week’s ruling that the boundaries of the new congressional and state senate districts were unconstitutionally fined and did not follow proper procedures when passing the Democrat-controlled legislature. Maps

“Let’s be frank. It’s a Hail Mary Pass, the purpose of which is to take a long shot to conduct the primary on the state line which the court has said is unconstitutional,” Kaplan said, according to Fox 5 NY.

A 17-page complaint filed in Manhattan on Monday argued that there was not enough time to reproduce the maps before the June 28 start date, and that existing maps must comply with a 2012 court order. A decade ago, a different federal judge ruled that New York’s then-congressional preliminary date of September was too late to confirm the receipt of ballots by foreign military voters before November.

Kaplan stressed on Wednesday that only a different federal judge would use the unconstitutional district map to comply with the 2012 ruling, forcing the primaries to continue in June, creating “chaos.”

New York’s congressional and state senate primaries have been postponed until Aug. 23 to allow an independent scholar from Carnegie Mellon University to draw a map of the replacement under the supervision of a state judge.

However, preliminary elections for the state governorship and state assembly will still be held on June 28.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who initially signed the now defunct map, named her new running mate this year after allegations of federal bribery against her former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin were dropped and her new running mate.

“My father, then a Ukrainian refugee, in the 102 years since he came to this country, if he has drilled two things in my head, they are: free, open, rational elections. [and] Respect for the court, “Kaplan, a Democrat, said Wednesday, according to Politico.” And I’m not going to do that. “

“What should the candidates do? What should the voters do? What should everyone involved in the election do? I have a hard time imagining a situation that would further disrespect rationality, fairness, continuity.” Rather than holding elections in this great country, rather than persuading it, “Kaplan added, according to Fox 5.

“It’s against the public interest,” the judge said of the request. “And I’m just rejecting applications.”