Judge rules US military can't discharge HIV-positive troops



A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that U.S. service members who are HIV-positive cannot be excused or barred from becoming officers simply because they are infected with the virus. Advocates say it is one of the strongest judgments of years for people living with HIV.

The case involved two service members whom the Air Force tried to discharge, as well as a sergeant. Nick Harrison of the DC Army National Guard, who was removed from the post of Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps.

U.S. District Judge Leoni Brinkema said in a written order dated April 6 that her ruling prohibits taking action against the plaintiff and any other asymptomatic HIV-positive service member with a recognizable viral load “because they are classified as unfit for global deployment.” Because of their HIV positive condition. “

Peter Parkowski, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, called it “a landmark victory – perhaps the biggest verdict for HIV-positive people in the last 20 years.”

“The military was the last employer in the country to have a policy against people living with HIV. Every other employer – including the first responders – was subject to rules prohibiting discrimination based on HIV status,” he said.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment on the verdict or whether it wants to appeal.

The airmen, identified by pseudonyms in the 2018 lawsuit, argued that major advances in treatment meant they could easily be given appropriate medical care and that there was no real risk of infection to others.

In 2020, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction banning the discharge of airmen. In its ruling, the three-judge panel said the military’s argument for banning the deployment of HIV-positive service members was “contrary to outdated and current science.” The appellate court upheld the ban during the hearing of their case.

The Department of State argued before the 4th Circuit that the Air Force determined that the two pilots would no longer be able to perform their duties because of the frequent deployments of their careers and because their status prevented them from deploying to US Central Command areas of responsibility. The airman is expected to leave. The Central Command, which conducts military operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, prohibits the deployment of HIV-infected people without any concessions.

The DOJ acknowledges that the treatment reduces the risk of HIV infection, but says it increases the risk on battlefields where soldiers may often come in contact with blood.

An attorney for the airmen argued during the 2019 hearing that the potential for HIV transmission in the war was infinite and that their installations should not be restricted or led to their discharge.

In its written judgment, the 4th Circuit Panel stated that the ban on deployment could be justified at a time when HIV treatment was less effective in managing the virus and reducing the risk of infection.

“But any idea about HIV that can justify this ban is in conflict with the old and current science. Such an unconventional understanding cannot justify the ban, even under a respectable standard of review and with due respect to the professional judgment of the military.” Jr. wrote in the unanimous judgment of James Winn 2020.

Brinkema said in a written order earlier this month that he had temporarily sealed his verdict in the case to allow both parties to seek an amendment within 14 days. The judge ordered the Secretary of the Air Force to rescind the decision to discharge the two airmen, and rejected the commission’s request to Harrison’s JAG to direct the military to reverse its decision and reconsider those decisions in light of its ruling.

Cara Ingelhart, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, one of the groups involved in the lawsuits, said in a press release that the ruling was a barrier to preventing AIDS sufferers from becoming officers and “ending the ongoing military discrimination. An estimated 2,000 members currently living with HIV.” Against. “