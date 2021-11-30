Judge Temporarily Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers in 10 States

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine order for healthcare workers in 10 states that have filed lawsuits against the government this month.

The order requires all 17 million healthcare workers in Medicare- and Medicaid-certified medical facilities, who receive government funding, to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by January 4.

A restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Shelp for the Eastern District of Missouri barred Medicare and Medicaid service centers from enforcing the order while the case was in court.

The judge said in his ruling that the plaintiff is likely to succeed to some extent on the merits of the case because Congress did not authorize the agency to issue the vaccine order.