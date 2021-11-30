Judge Temporarily Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers in 10 States
A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine order for healthcare workers in 10 states that have filed lawsuits against the government this month.
The order requires all 17 million healthcare workers in Medicare- and Medicaid-certified medical facilities, who receive government funding, to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by January 4.
A restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Shelp for the Eastern District of Missouri barred Medicare and Medicaid service centers from enforcing the order while the case was in court.
The judge said in his ruling that the plaintiff is likely to succeed to some extent on the merits of the case because Congress did not authorize the agency to issue the vaccine order.
President Donald J. “The CMS seeks to push beyond the realm of traditional state authority by imposing an unprecedented federal order on the private medical decisions of millions of Americans,” wrote Judge Shelp, who was nominated by Trump. “Such actions challenge the traditional notion of federalism.”
The lawsuits were filed in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. It said the order “could exacerbate the worrying shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural communities, which has already reached a boiling point.”
Judge Shelf’s decision this month is the second such blow to the Biden administration’s vaccine orders.
A three-judge panel in New Orleans upheld the federal appeals court’s decision to temporarily block companies with at least 100 employees from starting weekly testing of their unvaccinated workers in January. The justices said the existence of the regulation alone had led to “unimaginable economic upheaval in recent months.”
“The public interest is served by maintaining our constitutional structure and the freedom to make personal decisions based on the individual’s own opinion,” said Judge Kurt D. Engelhart wrote, Trump appointed.
