Judges rule for school staff New York City’s vaccine order may go ahead
New York City’s vaccine mandate for nearly all adults working in its public schools could go ahead as scheduled, a federal appeals panel ruled Monday, reversing a decision made over the weekend that ended this week. Till the earliest, the implementation of the mandate was put on hold. Mayor Bill de Blasio originally ordered more than 150,000 teachers and staff in the country’s largest school system to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by midnight tonight.
But on Monday evening, he said he would extend the deadline to the end of the day on Friday, meaning the mandate would take effect the next Monday morning, October 4.
Leaders of unions representing the city’s teachers and principals have asked the mayor last week to delay the deadline to allow schools to face potential staff shortages due to workers refusing to vaccinate. Give more time to prepare for.
The original deadline was put on hold late Friday by a judge in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The three-judge panel was supposed to take up the issue on Wednesday but seems to have delivered the verdict early.
Vaccine mandates for city teachers and school staff have been upheld twice in state and federal courts in recent weeks. The Education Department’s mandate is the first strict vaccine requirement for any group of city workers, and it could clear the way for a more comprehensive mandate for all city workers in the coming weeks.
Mr de Blasio said on Monday that about 97 percent of headmasters and about 95 percent of teachers had been vaccinated, according to estimates from city unions representing teachers and principals, and 87 percent of non-teaching school workers had at least one had received. Roughly 8,000 Education Department employees received vaccination doses over the weekend in anticipation of the deadline.
Leaders of unions representing the city’s teachers and principals have called on Mr. de Blasio to delay implementation of the mandate, arguing that schools were unprepared to deal with staff shortages.
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a powerful teachers union in the city, said in a statement that “the city has a lot of work to do to ensure there will be enough vaccination staff available by the new deadline.”
#Judges #rule #school #staff #York #Citys #vaccine #order #ahead
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.