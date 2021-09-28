Judges rule for school staff New York City’s vaccine order may go ahead

New York City’s vaccine mandate for nearly all adults working in its public schools could go ahead as scheduled, a federal appeals panel ruled Monday, reversing a decision made over the weekend that ended this week. Till the earliest, the implementation of the mandate was put on hold. Mayor Bill de Blasio originally ordered more than 150,000 teachers and staff in the country’s largest school system to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by midnight tonight.

But on Monday evening, he said he would extend the deadline to the end of the day on Friday, meaning the mandate would take effect the next Monday morning, October 4.

Leaders of unions representing the city’s teachers and principals have asked the mayor last week to delay the deadline to allow schools to face potential staff shortages due to workers refusing to vaccinate. Give more time to prepare for.

The original deadline was put on hold late Friday by a judge in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The three-judge panel was supposed to take up the issue on Wednesday but seems to have delivered the verdict early.