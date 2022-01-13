Judy Greer Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Judy Greer’s Net Worth?

Judy Greer is an American actress, director, and writer who has a web price of $5 million. Greer voices Cheryl Tunt on the animated sequence “Archer” (2009–current), and he or she was a sequence common on the tv exhibits “Love & Cash” (1999–2000), “Love Monkey” (2006), “Miss Guided” (2008), “Mad Love” (2011), “Married” (2014–2015), and “Kidding” (2018–2020). Judy is thought for recurring roles comparable to Kitty Sanchez on “Arrested Improvement” (2003–2005; 2013; 2018), Bridget Schmidt and Myra Melnick on “Two and a Half Males” (2007; 2011–2015), and Judy on “Informal” (2017).

She has greater than 140 appearing credit to her title, together with the movies “Jawbreaker” (1999), “The Hebrew Hammer” (2003), “13 Occurring 30” (2004), “27 Attire” (2008), and “Carrie” (2013). Greer has performed Maggie Lang in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” (2015) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) and Karen Nelson, the daughter of Laurie Strode, in “Halloween” (2018) and “Halloween Kills” (2021), and he or she directed the 2017 movie “A Taking place of Monumental Proportions.” In 2014, Judy printed the guide “I Do not Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star.”

Early Life

Judy Greer was born Judith Therese Evans on July 20, 1975, in Detroit, Michigan. Judy’s mom, Mollie Ann (whose maiden title is Greer) was a nun for eight years, however she was kicked out of the convent for “wild habits.” Mollie Ann later grew to become a hospital administrator, and Greer’s father, Wealthy, is a mechanical engineer. Judy grew up in a Roman Catholic family within the Michigan cities of Redford Township and Livonia, and he or she attended Churchill Excessive College. As a highschool scholar, Judy joined Churchill’s Artistic and Performing Arts Program, and after commencement, she earned a Bachelor of Nice Arts diploma from The Theatre College at DePaul College in 1997.

Profession

Greer made each her massive display and small display debuts in 1997, showing within the horror film “Stricken” and visitor-starring on “Early Version.” She then appeared within the 1998 movie “Kissing a Idiot,” adopted by 1999’s “Jawbreaker,” “Three Kings,” and “The Large Break up.” From 1999 to 2000, Judy performed Puff Conklin on the CBS sequence “Love & Cash,” and in 2003, she landed a recurring function as Kitty Sanchez on the critically-acclaimed Fox sitcom “Arrested Improvement.” Round this time, she additionally appeared within the movies “What Planet Are You From?” (2000), “The Specials” (2000), “What Ladies Need” (2000), “Adaptation” (2002), “I Love Your Work” (2003), “The Village” (2004), “LolliLove” (2004), “Cursed” (2005), and “Elizabethtown” (2005). Greer co-starred with Jennifer Lopez in 2001’s “The Wedding ceremony Planner” and with Jennifer Garner in 2004’s “13 Occurring 30,” which each grossed practically $100 million on the field workplace. Judy performed Brandy “Bran” Lowenstein on the 2006 CBS sequence “Love Monkey,” and in 2007, she visitor-starred in two episodes of one other CBS sequence, “Two and a Half Males,” as Myra Melnick. She returned to “Two and a Half Males” in 2011 in a unique function, Bridget Schmidt, and he or she would go on to play Bridget in 11 episodes. From 2007 to 2012, Greer had a recurring function as Trixie on Showtime’s “Californication,” and in 2008, she starred as Becky Freeley on ABC’s “Miss Guided.”

Judy appeared within the movies “American Dreamz” (2006), “The TV Set” (2006), “The Grand” (2007), “Visioneers” (2008), and “Love Occurs” (2009), and he or she co-starred with Katherine Heigl in 2008’s “27 Attire,” which introduced in $162.7 million on the field workplace. From 2009 to 2011, she voiced Wendy Park on the cease-movement animated sequence “Glenn Martin, DDS,” and in 2009, she additionally started voicing Cheryl Tunt on FX’s “Archer,” which has aired greater than 120 episodes as of this writing. Greer visitor-starred on “Fashionable Household” (2010), “The Large Bang Idea” (2010), “How I Met Your Mom” (2010), “Royal Pains” (2012), and “Mother” (2015), and in 2011, she performed Connie Grabowski on the CBS sequence “Mad Love.” She appeared within the movies “Peep World” (2010), “Love & Different Medication” (2010), “Jeff, Who Lives at Dwelling” (2011), “Taking part in for Retains” (2012), “Jamie Marks Is Useless” (2014), “Hooked on Fresno” (2015), “Tomorrowland” (2015), and “Entourage” (2015) and the blockbusters “Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes” (2014), “Jurassic World” (2015), and “Ant-Man” (2015), which grossed $710.6 million, $1.670 billion, and $519.3 million, respectively. Judy reprised the function of Cornelia the ape in 2017’s “Battle for the Planet of the Apes” and Maggie Lang in 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

From 2014 to 2015, Greer starred as Lina Bowman on FX’s “Married,” and from 2016 to 2019, she voiced Beep on Netflix’s “Ask the StoryBots.” She appeared within the movies “Unusual World” (2016), “Pottersville” (2017), “Measure of a Man” (2018), “Pushed” (2018), “The place’d You Go, Bernadette” (2019), “Taking part in with Fireplace” (2019), “Uncle Frank” (2020), and “Girl of the Manor” (2021), and he or she performed Karen Nelson in 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the eleventh and twelfth movies within the “Halloween” horror franchise. In 2017, she had a recurring function as Judy on Hulu’s “Informal,” and from 2018 to 2020, she performed Jill Piccirillo on Showtime’s “Kidding” alongside Jim Carrey. In 2021, it was introduced that Greer had been solid within the Showtime anthology sequence “The First Girl,” the HBO miniseries “The White Home Plumbers,” and the NBC crime drama “The Factor About Pam.”

Private Life

Judy married producer Dean E. Johnsen on December 17, 2011, and he or she is stepmother to Lucas and Emilee, Dean’s youngsters from his earlier marriage. Johnsen has labored as a producer on “Politically Incorrect” and “Actual Time with Invoice Maher.” Although Greer was raised Catholic, she acknowledged in a 2014 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Something) that she not practiced the faith. Judy is on the board of administrators for Mission Chimps, a sanctuary that was “based to offer lifelong exemplary care to 200 former analysis chimpanzees.”

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Greer obtained the John Cassavetes Award on the Starz Denver Movie Competition. Competition Director Britta Erickson stated of the choice to honor Judy, “We’re delighted to pay tribute to Judy Greer – a gutsy, laborious-working actor who has appeared in 39 motion pictures and has stolen scenes at each flip from a few of Hollywood’s greatest and largest main males. It takes a tenacious sprit and unwavering integrity to outlive as an artist and Judy has finished it with aplomb, making us chuckle and cry together with her characters alongside the best way.” In 2021, the Amazon Studios movie “Uncle Frank” received a GLAAD Media Award for Excellent TV Film, and Greer earned a New Mexico Movie Critics Award nomination for Finest Supporting Actress for “Halloween Kills.”

For “The Descendants,” Judy obtained a Denver Movie Critics Society Award nomination and a Satellite tv for pc Award nomination for her efficiency, and the solid earned Finest Ensemble nominations from the Central Ohio Movie Critics Affiliation, Gotham Awards, Display screen Actors Guild Awards, and Southeastern Movie Critics Affiliation Awards. Greer obtained an Annie Award nomination for Voice Appearing in a Tv Manufacturing (2012) and an On-line Movie & Tv Affiliation Award nomination for Finest Voice-Over Efficiency in a Animated Program (2016) for “Archer,” and the present’s solid earned Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Finest Vocal Ensemble in a Tv Sequence – Comedy/Musical in 2013 and 2014. In 2004, Judy obtained a Teen Selection Award nomination for Selection Film Sleazebag for “13 Occurring 30,” and he or she earned a Fright Meter Award nomination for Finest Supporting Actress for “Halloween” in 2018.