‘Jug Jug Jio’ will not release on OTT, big decision of the makers regarding this Varun Dhawan film! ‘Jug Jug Jio’ will not release on OTT

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1 remake and since then he has not appeared in any film. However, this year one of his films is definitely ready for release. We are talking about the film ‘Jug Jug Jio’ directed by Raj Mehta, which will be released on the big screen. The actor has been paired opposite Kiara Advani in the family drama, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh in lead roles.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shocked because of Salman Khan? Will not be able to celebrate the first Valentine’s Day together!

There was discussion in the industry about this film that it will be released on OTT platform and for this digital platforms have offered Rs 100 crore to the makers. But this offer has been turned down by the makers.

In an exclusive conversation with a news portal, when Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was asked to comment on the idea of ​​withdrawing a film like Jug Jug Jio, he said that making films for theaters is something that religion does. is always.

He said that the film will not be released on OTT but in theaters only. It is being said that the film is going to be very spectacular and people are going to like it a lot.

Apart from this film, Varun Dhawan on the workfront is very busy with the wolf and he is working hard in every way for this. Let us tell you that Varun Dhawan is a brilliant artist and he was also seen in a song in Aayush Sharma’s film Last. The actors are all set to make a comeback.

Varun Dhawan will make a splash in the party song with Anil Kapoor, ‘Jug Jug Jio’ will have a big bang!

Varun Dhawan completes the first schedule of Jug Jug Jio, know what the actor said

Birthday- Anil Kapoor cut cake on the sets of ‘Jug Jug Jio’, video went viral indiscriminately

Jug Jug Jio: Meet Varun Dhawan’s ‘wife’ Kiara Advani, #FirstLook revealed

One year after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, the actor shared unseen pictures!

That was my everything: Varun Dhawan wrote an emotional post for the driver, was seen handling the family at the funeral

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj died on the sets of Varun, suffered a heart attack while on duty

Rajkumar Hirani is starting a powerful project with Varun Dhawan and not Shahrukh Khan? ‘made in India!

Nitesh Tiwari – Sajid Nadiadwala’s new blast after Chhichhore – Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the final

Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha while making a video reel, video goes viral on social media!

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal will make her digital debut, will be seen in this character!

‘Wolf’ first look poster: Varun Dhawan’s first look in never-seen-before style, new release date announced

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Captain Vikram Batra Dimple Cheema Sher Shah: Did Captain Vikram Batra really demand blood from his girlfriend Dimple? Sher Shah Writer Revealed - Did Captain Vikram Batra Use Blood as Vermilion for Dimple Cheema? Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary ‘Jug Jug Jio’ will not release on OTT, big decision of the makers regarding this Varun Dhawan film! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 11:59 [IST]