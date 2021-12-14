Jug Jugg Jeeyo 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Jug Jugg Jeeyo Movie (2022):Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy romance film directed by Raj Mehta. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 24 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Movie Details:

Movies Name : Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

: Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022) Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: 24 June 2022

24 June 2022 Director : Raj Mehta

: Raj Mehta Producer: Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Madhav Roy Kapur, Satish Mane, Apoorva Mehta

Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Madhav Roy Kapur, Satish Mane, Apoorva Mehta Production: Aparajita Sahay, Arhima Sharma, Irshad Shelat, Nilesh Shinde

Aparajita Sahay, Arhima Sharma, Irshad Shelat, Nilesh Shinde Writer : Sumit Batheja, Raj Mehta, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh

: Sumit Batheja, Raj Mehta, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Cast?

Anil Kapoor

Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan

Neetu Singh

Prajakta Koli

Manish Paul

Manmeet Singh Sawhney

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Official Trailer

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Jug Jugg Jeeyo Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.