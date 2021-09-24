Juggling act for India’s army with Pakistan and China

CHANDIGARH, India – After the deadliest skirmishes with China in half a century, India’s military has taken emergency measures to fortify a section of the border at an altitude of 500 miles in the Himalayas.

In the past year, it has tripled the number of troops in the disputed eastern Ladakh region to over 50,000. It has raced to stock up on food and gear for freezing temperatures and 15,000-foot altitudes before the region is largely cut off for winter. It has announced that an entire strike corps, an offensive force of tens of thousands more soldiers, will reorient from the long, volatile border with Pakistan to the increasingly controversial border with China.

India’s military is now grappling with the reality the country has feared for nearly two decades: It is caught in a two-front conflict with hostile neighbors – and all three are nuclear-armed.

And it comes as India finds itself isolated in its wider neighbourhood, part of the global security backdrop for President Biden’s discussion on Friday. India, Australia and Japan, the group known as the Quad.