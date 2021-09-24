Juggling act for India’s army with Pakistan and China
CHANDIGARH, India – After the deadliest skirmishes with China in half a century, India’s military has taken emergency measures to fortify a section of the border at an altitude of 500 miles in the Himalayas.
In the past year, it has tripled the number of troops in the disputed eastern Ladakh region to over 50,000. It has raced to stock up on food and gear for freezing temperatures and 15,000-foot altitudes before the region is largely cut off for winter. It has announced that an entire strike corps, an offensive force of tens of thousands more soldiers, will reorient from the long, volatile border with Pakistan to the increasingly controversial border with China.
India’s military is now grappling with the reality the country has feared for nearly two decades: It is caught in a two-front conflict with hostile neighbors – and all three are nuclear-armed.
And it comes as India finds itself isolated in its wider neighbourhood, part of the global security backdrop for President Biden’s discussion on Friday. India, Australia and Japan, the group known as the Quad.
China has made investments and penetration from Sri Lanka to Nepal. The victory in Afghanistan by the Taliban, a movement nurtured and nurtured in Pakistan with growing ties to China, has essentially pushed India out of a country it viewed as a natural ally in regional balance.
Even though there is no possibility of an all-out war on its borders, constant currency is sure to make India financially poor. An economic downturn has intensified with the coronavirus pandemic, a force already stretched on resources and struggling to modernize itself, describing itself as a relentless and difficult juggernaut by current and former officials. Is.
Such is the breakdown of trust among the sprawling neighbors that a dozen rounds of talks since the deadly clashes last year have eased tensions, but not their outcome. The two countries are likely to remain on a war footing, even if they never go to war.
China can benefit.
While India specializes in high-altitude warfare, it is up against a Chinese army that is far better funded and equipped. China, with an economy five times bigger than India, is also investing heavily in this sector, countering Indian influence.
China and Pakistan already have deep ties. Any cooperation to create unrest will test the Indian military stockpile.
Former Indian Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik said that at least 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley last year, which radically changed India’s calculations.
“Galwan sent another message: that China was not honoring the agreements it had signed,” Gen Malik said. “I think the biggest accident in Galwan was not that we lost 20 people, but a loss of trust.”
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to accelerate steady reforms in the military to optimize resources. His government last year sent additional emergency funds to the army after the border clashes.
But India’s constraints from a slowing economy were clear from the message in Mr. Modi’s new defense budget: the military simply cannot expect a significant increase in spending. While the budget earmarked more money for equipment purchases, the total amount allocated for defense continued to decline, both as a share of GDP and total government expenditure.
Maintaining such a military presence in the Himalayan region is a colossal military task, though the Indian Army has experience in it.
The increased cost is bound to further slow down investment in the modernization of a deeply archaic power. Borders cannot be defended by hording soldiers to fill every vulnerability.
India’s army has been short of resources for a long time. About 75 per cent of defense expenditure goes towards regular costs such as pensions, salaries and maintaining the force. In 2020, India spent around $73 billion on the military, compared to China’s $252 billion.
“The fact is that extra budgetary support is unlikely to come in the next few years,” said DS Hooda, a retired lieutenant general who heads India’s northern command, which partially covers the Chinese border. “You need better surveillance. On the other hand, you need better intelligence. We can’t be surprised every time.”
Since a major war in 1962, India and China have largely controlled disputes through negotiations and treaties. flares up because, unlike Pakistan where borders are clearly defined on maps, India and China have not been able to agree on a specific demarcation of the 2,100-mile border referred to as the Line of Actual Control. Indian officials say their Chinese counterparts have been reluctant, preferring to treat border uncertainties as a “pressure strategy”.
The clashes last year were a setback for Mr Modi, who has focused on developing a thread of mutual prosperity with China.
A cooperative relationship will not only help Mr. Modi’s goal of economic growth at home, but it will also avoid the threat of conflict from swallowing up resources.
Since Mr Modi took office, the leaders of the two countries have met almost 20 times, not letting even a 73-day standoff in 2017 derail their efforts.
During Xi Jinping’s three visits to India, Mr. Modi shared a hammock with him and served him fresh coconut. On one of Mr. Modi’s five visits to China, Mr. Xi welcomed him with a Chinese ensemble playing a Bollywood soundtrack from the 1970s, when the prime minister clapped and smiled. “You, you are the one whom the heart has called your own,” the original lyrics of the song say.
The Indian military establishment has been more cautious than Mr Modi, its warnings against a resurgent China in the mid-2000s. The military was particularly vulnerable in eastern Ladakh, where China has the advantage of terrain – the Tibetan plateau makes it easier to move troops – and better infrastructure along the border.
In a decade that began in 2006, the Indian government took steps to improve its position. It approved the construction of thousands of miles of roads close to the border, raised new divisions of Army troops, and even ordered the creation of a Mountain Strike Corps dedicated to the border with China.
But in every case, ambitious plans on paper were met with the reality of scarce resources. Some road projects are incomplete. Despite cutting corners and emptying reserves, the Mountain Strike Corps’ construction was halted halfway – not because the threat had changed, but because there was no money.
Despite the odds, the Chinese threat may be fast-tracked to some continued modernization. Mr Modi has already intensified work on integrating the capabilities of his Army, Navy and Air Force through a process known as theatreization that can help reduce overlap and cost . The growing threat in eastern Ladakh has led to the resumption of work on some unfinished roads and tunnels.
“This is not something that happened suddenly,” said Major General Birender Singh Dhanoa, who was earlier in the Indian Army’s War College and was involved in studies on the transformation of the Indian Army. “Chinese action inevitably forced the rapid completion of some of the activities taking place.”
One factor in India’s favor is that its troops have experience in the kind of high-altitude combat that would be played on the border.
For decades, the Indian Army has been conducting massive military operations in the mountains. It not only transports hundreds of tons of material every day to sustain the 75,000 soldiers guarding against Pakistan and China, but also stocks up for the six months of winter when many roads are closed. In the Siachen Glacier – known as the Battleground on the Roof of the World – the Indian Army has fought face-to-face with Pakistan for more than three decades.
During last year’s skirmishes, India benefited from an element of luck, as tensions escalated during the hot weather.
“If it ever happened in September, we would have to fly in troops. This was the only option, as there is snow over the pass – 40 feet of snow,” said AP Singh, a retired major general, who headed the logistics operations in Ladakh.
But it will be difficult for India to maintain its increased presence on two fronts.
The sudden influx of thousands of additional troops meant the shifting of personnel and resources not only from reserves, but also from units on the Pakistani front.
Deployment to the highest altitude significantly increases transportation costs. General Singh said it also required about 48 items of specialized gear, of which 18 – such as snow clothes, snow boots, alpine sleeping bags, ice axes – are critical. The cost of building an outpost in eastern Ladakh is five times higher than in the plains.
“When the boys walked in, it wasn’t like ‘I’m going to patrol for 15 days, and I’m back, and I’ll carry my Arctic tent on my back.’ Everyone felt that if something happens, you are going for good,” Gen Singh said. “It is costing the country financially.”
Keith Bradsher Contributed reporting from Beijing.
