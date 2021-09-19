Juhi Chawla forgets her lines: Juhi Chawla shared a throwback video and she was so scared that she kept forgetting her lines during the shot:
Juhi wrote in the caption, ‘I got an important guest role in BR Chopra G’s series. It was the first day of shooting and I remember I was brand new and so scared and I forgot my line while shooting. It was directed by Ravi Chopraji and he never lost his temper, he kept telling me to relax.
Juhi further wrote, ‘There is a shoot around 1987, which I had never seen before and today I saw for the first time in so many years. I wonder how I spoke and expressed these lines, I have no idea what I did. What Chopraji saw in me, why he threw me and I see today.
