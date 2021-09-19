Juhi Chawla forgets her lines: Juhi Chawla shared a throwback video and she was so scared that she kept forgetting her lines during the shot:

An old video of Juhi Chawla is going viral, in which she has forgotten her dialogue. The video is a guest appearance in the TV serial ‘Bahadur Shah Zafar’, which was shared by a fan club and later shared by Juhi Chawla himself on Instagram.

I graduated from B.R. in 1986. Juhi Chawla was the guest actor in Chopra’s ‘Bahadur Shah Zafar’. This was the beginning of Juhi Chawla’s career and she was so scared in front of the camera that she forgot her line. Interestingly, Juhi Chawla had never seen this video before. Juhi Chawla herself has said these things while posting this video.





Juhi wrote in the caption, ‘I got an important guest role in BR Chopra G’s series. It was the first day of shooting and I remember I was brand new and so scared and I forgot my line while shooting. It was directed by Ravi Chopraji and he never lost his temper, he kept telling me to relax.

Juhi further wrote, ‘There is a shoot around 1987, which I had never seen before and today I saw for the first time in so many years. I wonder how I spoke and expressed these lines, I have no idea what I did. What Chopraji saw in me, why he threw me and I see today.