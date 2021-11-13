Juhi Chawla planting 500 trees on aryan khan birthday share throwback photos | Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees on Aryan Khan’s birthday, shares throwback picture

News oi-Varsha Rani

Juhi Chawla and Aryan Khan celebrate birthdays on the same day. Juhi Chawla and Shahrukh Khan are good friends. Both have always stood by in every family trouble. This was seen recently when Juhi Chawla reached Aryan Khan’s bail in the drugs case. Today i.e. 13th November is the birthday of both Juhi Chawla and Aryan Khan.

On the birthday of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Juhi Chawla gave a great gift by posting a special post. Juhi Chawla gifted Aryan a throwback picture along with best wishes. Also told that she will plant 500 saplings on this occasion.

Juhi Chawla has been seen taking great steps for the environment for a long time, once again she has taken a step in this direction and has pledged to plant 500 trees. Fans also like this special style of his.

After Suryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s next blast Prithviraj is ready, trailer will be released next week!

Juhi Chawla posted a throwback picture wishing Aryan. From Suhana to Aryan’s childhood style has been seen in this picture. Juhi wrote on this post, Happy Birthday Aryan. May our wishes remain the same for you all these years, may you be blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty forever. Promise to plant 500 trees in your name. Jai, Juhi, Jhanvi, Arjun are all my children.

Juhi Chawla’s big announcement on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday, pledge to plant 500 trees!

Shahrukh Khan’s closest friend Juhi Chawla played an important role in Aryan Khan’s Bell, know how

Another actress’ entry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hira Mandi’, Juhi Chawla will play this powerful character!

33 years since Salman Khan’s debut – War broke out with Juhi Chawla as soon as she signed the first film

20 lakh penalty imposed in 5G case, Juhi Chawla said such a big thing in VIDEO – I am scared

Court reprimands Juhi Chawla on 5G network, ‘petition filed for publicity’ – application dismissed

Seeing Juhi Chawla in the High Court, someone sang ‘with the cover of a veil’, the hearing had to be stopped!

Juhi Chawla reaches Delhi High Court against 5G network, says ‘no living being will survive its effect!’

Amazon Prime Video announces series Hush Hush, digital debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Julka

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi become part of IPL Auction 2021 – PHOTOS

These artists including Bob Deol, Manoj Bajpayee and Juhi Chawla wished Makar Sankranti

Juhi Chawla’s earring fell at the airport, sadly appealed to the people – please search, I will reward

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Best Black Friday GameStop deals: up to 50 percent off select PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Juhi Chawla planting 500 trees on aryan khan birthday share throwback photos

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:58 [IST]