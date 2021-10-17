Juhi Chawla Reveals Taxi Drivers Denied To Take Their Film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Posters And Shoo Them Away –

Juhi Chawla had told on The Kapil Sharma Show that taxi drivers had refused to put up posters of her and Aamir Khan’s film.

Bollywood’s famous actress Juhi Chawla made her debut in the world of cinema with the film ‘Sultanate’. But he got the most popularity from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. In this film, Juhi Chawla played the lead role along with actor Aamir Khan. The pair of both in the film was well-liked. But before the release of the film, the taxi driver had refused to put the posters of the film on his vehicles. Not only this, when the artist reached him with a request, he was also banished from there.

This was revealed by Juhi Chawla herself in Kapil Sharma’s program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Recalling the anecdote, Juhi Chawla said, “I still remember when our film was about to release. Nobody knew us. At that time it was very common to have movie posters on taxis. There was a long line of taxis under our building as well.”

Juhi Chawla further said about this, “In such a situation, we went to those drivers with those posters and started requesting them to put posters on the vehicle. He asked, ‘Who is this boy?’ I told that the hero is Aamir Khan. Then he pointed to my photo and said who is this? I told them I am.”

Describing the behavior of the taxi drivers, Juhi Chawla said, “They flatly refused to put up our posters, even drove us away. But there were some of them who spoke with great love and put up our posters too.” On the show, Juhi Chawla told that during that time she and Aamir Khan used to stand outside the theater and try to see whether people liked the film or not.

Let us tell you that after ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were seen together in many films. But there was a time when the actress did not even talk to Aamir Khan for many years. Actually, Aamir Khan had spat on the hand of the actress, due to which she was enraged and she also stopped coming on the set.