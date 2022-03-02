Sports

Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report
Written by admin
Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report

Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Julie Boheim, wife of legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boheim, was reportedly snatched in broad daylight outside a New York shopping mall on Tuesday.

Syracuse police said Destiny had a conversation with a young man outside the USA just before 2pm when he pointed a gun at her, got into a car and snatched the victim’s purse, according to authorities. The Rochester Democrats and Chronicle reported that Julie Boheim was the victim.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Julie Boheim, wife of Jim Boheim, talks to a member of the ESPNU broadcast team after a basketball game between Syracuse Orange and the Hampton Pirates on November 16, 2014 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Hampton 65-47.

Julie Boheim, wife of Jim Boheim, talks to a member of the ESPNU broadcast team after a basketball game between Syracuse Orange and the Hampton Pirates on November 16, 2014 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Hampton 65-47.
(Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, entered a separate vehicle with two others and drove away. The car was reported stolen.

Syracuse police said Tuesday that car thefts are up 40% from last year. Authorities have advised residents on how to stay safe when theft is on the rise.

No. 4 Duke Rolls from Pittsburgh in the coach’s final road game

Syracuse University head men's basketball coach Jim Boheim and his wife Julie Boheim attended the world premiere. "Express" September 12, 2008 at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse, New York.

Syracuse University head men’s basketball coach Jim Boheim and his wife Julie Boheim attended the world premiere of “The Express” on September 12, 2008 at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse, New York.
(Bill Mueller / Wire Image)

Police have asked to call 315-442-5222 if there is any information about the robbery.

READ Also  Jose could save Spurs millions with ready-made Bale replacement who's a "huge talent" - opinion

Julie and Jim Boheim have been married since 1997 and have three children – two sons and a daughter. Jimmy and Buddy Boheim both play for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. Orange is 15-15 this season and 9-10 against ACC opponents.

Jimmy Boheim # 0 of Syracuse Orange and Buddy Boheim # 35 are celebrating after Buddy Boheim's three-point basketball in the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Career Dome on November 9, 2021 in Syracuse, New York.

Jimmy Boheim # 0 of Syracuse Orange and Buddy Boheim # 35 are celebrating after Buddy Boheim’s three-point basketball in the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Career Dome on November 9, 2021 in Syracuse, New York.
(Brian M. Bennett / Getty Images)

Boheims also runs a charitable foundation. Their charity “seeks to enrich the lives of underprivileged children in our Central New York community, as well as provide support for cancer eradication through research and advocacy,” according to their website.

#Juli #Boeheim #wife #Syracuse #coach #Jim #Boeheim #robbed #mall #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment