Juli Boeheim, wife of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, robbed outside mall: report



Julie Boheim, wife of legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boheim, was reportedly snatched in broad daylight outside a New York shopping mall on Tuesday.

Syracuse police said Destiny had a conversation with a young man outside the USA just before 2pm when he pointed a gun at her, got into a car and snatched the victim’s purse, according to authorities. The Rochester Democrats and Chronicle reported that Julie Boheim was the victim.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, entered a separate vehicle with two others and drove away. The car was reported stolen.

Syracuse police said Tuesday that car thefts are up 40% from last year. Authorities have advised residents on how to stay safe when theft is on the rise.

Police have asked to call 315-442-5222 if there is any information about the robbery.

Julie and Jim Boheim have been married since 1997 and have three children – two sons and a daughter. Jimmy and Buddy Boheim both play for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. Orange is 15-15 this season and 9-10 against ACC opponents.

Boheims also runs a charitable foundation. Their charity “seeks to enrich the lives of underprivileged children in our Central New York community, as well as provide support for cancer eradication through research and advocacy,” according to their website.