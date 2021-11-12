Julian Assange Will Marry Stella Moris in London Prison

Under the Marriage Act 1983, prisoners in England have the right to apply for marriage while in custody. If the application is approved, the prisoner’s family is responsible for paying for the service.

Mr. Assange and Ms. Morris are no strangers to life in confinement.

In 2012, Mr Assange sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London as he was fighting for extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning in a rape trial, which was later dropped. Ms Morris was hired as part of a legal team fighting the extradition effort, and while she was stuck at the embassy for seven years, she and Mr Assange developed a relationship and had two children.

“For many people, starting a family in that context may seem crazy, but for us it is the right thing to do,” she said in a video posted on the WikiLeaks YouTube channel last year. “To break down the walls around him and see life, imagine life beyond that prison.”

Ms. Morris, originally from South Africa, says her husband watched the birth of their children, Gabriel and Max, on video call. According to Ms Morris, the children are British nationals and have grown up meeting their father in prison.