Julian Assange Will Marry Stella Moris in London Prison
LONDON – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges, has been allowed to marry in a London prison where he has been held since 2019.
Ms Morris announced on Thursday that Mr Assange would be allowed to marry his fiance Stella Morris in a Belmarsh prison, just days after she said she would take legal action against the British government for ignoring the couple’s repeated requests. Get married
“I am relieved but still angry that legal action was needed to stop illegal interference in our fundamental right to marriage,” Ms. Morris said. Wrote on Twitter.
A prison spokesman confirmed in a statement that Mr Assange had been allowed to marry and that the prison governor had accepted his application “as usual” and that it had been processed “like any other prisoner”.
Under the Marriage Act 1983, prisoners in England have the right to apply for marriage while in custody. If the application is approved, the prisoner’s family is responsible for paying for the service.
Mr. Assange and Ms. Morris are no strangers to life in confinement.
In 2012, Mr Assange sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London as he was fighting for extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning in a rape trial, which was later dropped. Ms Morris was hired as part of a legal team fighting the extradition effort, and while she was stuck at the embassy for seven years, she and Mr Assange developed a relationship and had two children.
“For many people, starting a family in that context may seem crazy, but for us it is the right thing to do,” she said in a video posted on the WikiLeaks YouTube channel last year. “To break down the walls around him and see life, imagine life beyond that prison.”
Ms. Morris, originally from South Africa, says her husband watched the birth of their children, Gabriel and Max, on video call. According to Ms Morris, the children are British nationals and have grown up meeting their father in prison.
Mr Assange, 50, was convicted by the United States of 17 counts of espionage in 2019 after former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning leaked documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. That June, Mr Assange was deported from the Ecuadorian embassy, arrested by British police and taken to Belmarsh in south-east London, where he is being held.
According to court documents, Ms Morris remained silent about her relationship with Mr Assange and her family until March 2020, when she testified before a British court about his deteriorating mental health. Since then, she has repeatedly made public requests that the charges against him be dropped and that he be pardoned by the President.
The announcement of Mr Assange’s marriage comes just weeks after his extradition proceedings resumed in a London court. U.S. attorneys have argued that despite his continued concern for his mental health, he should be tried in a U.S. court. Numerous doctors and mental health experts have noted that Mr Assange’s physical and mental condition deteriorated while he was in prison.
“He’s extremely thin, and he’s really affecting her,” Ms Morris said in an interview with Democracy Now on Tuesday about Mr Assange’s health. “Every day is a struggle, you can only imagine. There is no end to concealment. ”
The WikiLeaks founder has spent years trying to avoid lawsuits in the United States that his supporters say are politically motivated and an attack on media freedom. If convicted, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison in the United States.
