Julianne Hough said Leonardo DiCaprio was not good in bed, niece claims

He has been recognized for his Playboy life-style in Hollywood, together with having a revolving door of attractive girlfriends all through his illustrious film profession.

However Leonardo DiCaprio simply obtained an allegedly damning report on his love-making expertise, in keeping with the niece of Dancing With The Stars persona Julianne Hough.

Julianne, 32, is alleged to have said that Leonardo, 46, was ‘not good in mattress’ in keeping with claims made by her niece Star in a since-deleted TikTok video that went viral this week.

‘My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio,’ Julianne’s teenager niece claimed earlier this month on the video-sharing platform, per a report by Fox Information.

Hough’s niece allegedly added: ‘Apparently, he is not good in mattress, although.’

Star went on to call drop different well-known faces she has met via her Dancing With The Stars aunt, together with Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and Ben Barnes.

Julianne and Leo had been by no means publicly confirmed to be an merchandise, although a 2013 report from Star Journal claimed the pair ‘connected’ at Coachella music competition.

‘They flirted up a storm,’ an eyewitness instructed the publication on the time. ‘They had been placing their arms throughout one another.’

The sighting went on: ‘At one level he whispered one thing in her ear and gave her a fast kiss on the neck. They had been so into one another, the ignored everybody round them.’

Leo is now in a seemingly dedicated relationship with present girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23, who has been relationship since late 2017.

One of many actor’s longest relationships up to now was with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who he was with from 2000 to 2005, and he famously took her to the Oscars as his date.

Different stars Leo has been linked to over time embody Claire Danes, Demi Moore, and fashions Bar Rafaeli and Anne V.