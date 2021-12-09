Julie Skyhigh Wiki, Age, Videos, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Feet, Pics



Julie Skyhigh

Julie Skyhigh Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Actress & Glamour Model Julie Skyhigh was born on 13 November 1991 in Brussels, Belgium. Julie Skyhigh age 30 years (Sources IMDb). She completed her graduation in Brussels, Belgium. In 2013, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around €200k- €400k Euro a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Julie Skyhigh is one of the famous AV Actress and social media stars. Julie Sky High is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 48k followers on Instagram. Julieskyhigh has over 88K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Julie Skyhigh Bio, Wiki

Personal Info Details Name Julie Skyhigh Age 30 Years Date of Birth 13 November 1991 Profession Actress, Model Net Worth €200k- €400k Euro Career Start and End 2013 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Julie Sky High Hometown Brussels, Belgium Place of Birth Brussels, Belgium Current City Brussels, Belgium Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5′ 7″ (1.7 m) Weight 108 lbs (49 kg) Figure Size 32D-23-34 Bra Size 32D Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Ethnicity White/ Caucasian Religion Christianity Nationality Belgium Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @julieskyhighofficial (48k Followers) Twitter @JulieSkyhig (88k Followers) Facebook @JulieSkyhigh (k Followers) TikTok @Julie-Skyhigh (k Followers) Snapchat @ulie-Skyhigh Reddit @Julieskyhigh Videos @Julieskyhigh Official Website julie-skyhigh.com Movies Subspace Land, Jim Slip U.K. Street Sluts, All Internal, Give Me Pink Awards None

Who is Julie Skyhigh?

Actress Julie Skyhigh was born on 13 November 1991 (age 30 years) in Brussels, Belgium. She is well known for the TV Series. has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche.

And within a few months, JulieSkyhigh’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increased sharply on social media. She currently has over 48k followers on Instagram and 88k followers on Twitter as of November 2021. Julie Sky High earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Julie Skyhigh Height, Weight, Fitness

Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. Julie Sky High has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Julie Skyhigh is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weight is 49 Kg and she has brown hair and blue-colored eyes.

Julie Skyhigh Net Worth

Julie Skyhigh earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Julie Sky High did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately €200k- €400k Euro annually.

Julie Skyhigh has big fan followers on Instagram (48k Followers), Twitter (88k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Julieskyhigh shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increased sharply.

Julie Skyhigh Instagram: @julieskyhighofficial (48k Followers)

Julie Skyhigh Twitter: @Julie Skyhigh (88k Followers)

Julie Skyhigh Facebook: @Julie-Skyhigh

Julie Skyhigh Videos on Youtube: @Julieskyhigh

Julie Skyhigh TikTok: @JulieSkyhigh

Julie Skyhigh Reddit: @Julie Sky High

You can contact Julie Skyhigh through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Julie Skyhigh Family

Julie Skyhigh’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Most searched keywords about Julie Skyhigh on Google or Bing are Julie Skyhigh age: 30 years, Julie Skyhigh wiki, Julie Skyhigh pics, Julie Skyhigh feet, Julie Skyhigh Instagram, Julie Skyhigh Boyfriend, Julie Skyhigh Twitter, Julie Sky High facebook, Highsky real name: Julie Jodar, Julie Skyhigh family, JulieSkyhigh salary, Julie Skyhigh height, Julie Skyhigh bio, Julie Skyhigh net worth, Julie Skyhigh Reddit, Julie Skyhigh Videos, Julie Skyhigh TikTok.

Julie Skyhigh Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.