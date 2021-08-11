July C.P.I. Report: What to Expect

Consumer prices most likely climbed at a rapid pace in July, another month of unusually rapid gains that could make Federal Reserve officials uncomfortable and a political liability for the Biden White House.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release the Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The measure of inflation likely rose 5.3% last month from a year earlier, and 0.5% from June, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

This would represent a moderation in the pace of increase – the CPI rose 5.4% in June from the previous year and 0.9% in June from May – but still a rapid annual and monthly gain compared to what is typical.

Economists widely expected price gains to accelerate this year after the fall in 2020, but the size of the jump is surprising. The annual price gains will almost surely moderate over the coming months, as some quirk of the data that helped exaggerate them will fade away (more on that later).