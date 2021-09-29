Jumane Williams looking to run for governor of New York
New York City left-wing attorney Jumane D. Williams on Tuesday announced an investigative committee for governor, the most convincing sign yet that next year’s primary could turn into a fierce battle over New York’s Democratic Party.
Mr Williams promised to pursue an ambitious progressive agenda, and in a nearly 40-minute interview, the government attempted to draw clear and implicit contrasts with Kathy Hochul – suggesting that he had tried to push back Andrew M. Didn’t do enough. Cuomo before his abrupt resignation in August.
His announcement amounts to an unofficial kickoff for the 2022 Democratic primary for governor, a race set to be defined by both matters of competence and identity, geography and ideology.
Mr Williams said he intended to make a firm decision next month in consultation with an advisory committee that includes two of New York City’s leading progressive leaders: Brad Lander, possibly the city’s next comptroller, and Antonio Reynoso, who is on track in Brooklyn. Be the president of the borough.
With the field of Democratic candidates still largely volatile, Mr Williams’ allies hope his move will give him an edge over the other leading New York Democrats in the race. Letitia James, the attorney general, is discussing the contest privately with party donors and officials, with her aides increasingly over the prospect of a campaign to become America’s first black female governor.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is also thought to be interested, and other Democrats across the state are also in various stages of investigating the race. Ms Hochul, who has said she will run for a full term next year, has participated in a flurry of fundraisers and most recently Expanded its senior campaign staff.
Some Democrats have questioned whether Williams will eventually pursue a bid should James, her fellow Brooklynite, jump in the race, given the overlapping – but certainly not identical – bases of support. But Mr Williams, for his part, electrified many progressive voters during his 2018 election for lieutenant governor, losing to Ms Hochul by 6.6 percentage points. And in a rematch, Mr Williams will benefit from better name recognition than ever before and experience running across the state.
But Mr Williams, a self-identified “activist elected official” who says he is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, will also face significant skepticism from many liberal voters who remain a force in New York Democratic politics. , both in the state and, as this summer’s mayoral primary showed, in the city.
And Ms. Hochul, New York’s first female governor, is now in a far more powerful position after taking over as chief executive after resigning in disgrace to Mr. Cuomo.
She is set to enjoy the significant benefits of power as she unveils projects across the state, seeks to build on a massive fundraising benefit and experiences, for now, a sense of goodwill from many lawmakers who are in favor of the governance style. Appreciate his efforts to break up – and along with some personnel – what defined the Cuomo administration.
Ms. Hochul, clearly aware of the need to build her profile downstate, is constantly in New York City for public events and fund-raisers, and she most recently called Brian A. Benjamin, formerly a Progressive state senator from Harlem. Tapped as his lieutenant. The governor has pleased left-wing lawmakers with several recent policies, including increasing the eviction moratorium and releasing nearly 200 detainees from Rikers Island amid the crisis there.
But Mr Williams indicated that if he had to run, he would make a case for choosing an Albany outsider who represents a complete break with the capital’s culture.
“We have consistently, vocally pushed back the environment there, and I think we need that type of leadership,” Mr Williams said.
“It is hard to renew and recover,” he said at another point, “if you have the same old system and structure that allows toxicity, allows scandals, allows ego and personality to get in the way of progress. “
Asked if he disagreed with any action by Ms Hochul as governor, she said she should have visited Rikers Island, but acknowledged that “there has been some low-hanging fruit, which is positive.” “
Still, she suggested that as Mr. Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, she could have spoken more strongly against him.
“I just imagine that if there was a lieutenant governor who was a little more difficult, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in,” he said, though Cuomo pushed Ms Hochul out of his inner circle. “There’s more that a lot of people could have done, but I ran over that message very deliberately and especially in 2018.”
In 2018, Ms. Hochul, a centrist Democrat from western New York, declined to name any areas of disagreement with Mr. Cuomo during a debate with Mr. Williams, and spoke of her own in the state’s visit to promote the administration’s policies. time spent.
But she also supported an independent investigation of Mr. Cuomo, accurately mentioning that she was not close to him or part of his decision-making processes, and promised that “no one will ever see my administration in a toxic work environment.” as will not be described.”
Jay Jacobs, the moderate chairman of the New York Democrats, said of Williams’ move, “It’s a bit early, given that the governor has only had four weeks.” “You have to run for reasons that go beyond ambition. There has to be an argument that makes you believe you’ll be better than this governor. So we’ll see what he has to say.”
A representative for Ms Hochul declined to comment.
Mr Williams indicated he was committed to an investigative committee should someone else decide to run, and said his efforts would include building the infrastructure for a potential expedition. But it was emphasized whether he would run for governor if Ms. James did, so he did not respond directly.
“The Attorney General is doing a terrible, terrible job,” said Mr Williams. “To my knowledge, he has not publicly shown interest in running. What would I say, this search committee and public service in general, I am not doing this to run against anyone. I am running for something. I’m doing it for.”
Mr Renoso, a city councillor, He said he spoke with Ms James about the governor’s race over the weekend, and expressed admiration for both her and Mr Williams.
“Everybody who loves Tish loves Zumane, and I think they have to find out what they need to find out,” said Mr. Renoso, as Ms. James told him he was with Mr. Williams. intends to talk. “I care deeply about both Zumane and Tish, but my history with Zumane, especially on council, has made it such that I’ll be with him if he runs.”
A representative for Ms James declined to comment.
Mr Williams has ruled as a left-wing official closely linked to combating gun violence, arguing that investing in social safety nets is an important component of public safety and equally from the pandemic. central to promoting recovery.
Mr Williams will face at least one female candidate to make history. He acknowledged that “identity is very important” and pointed to himself as a first generation American; As a person with Tourette syndrome, and as a person with the potential to be the first black New Yorker elected to the governorship. (Former Gov. David A. Paterson, New York’s first black governor, took office following the resignation of former Governor Eliot Spitzer.)
“It’s important for people to look after themselves,” he said. It’s also important, he said, to make sure “that he has the right person to fight for all identities when politics gets tough. And we’ve often seen that not happen.”
