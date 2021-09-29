Jumane Williams looking to run for governor of New York

Still, she suggested that as Mr. Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, she could have spoken more strongly against him.

“I just imagine that if there was a lieutenant governor who was a little more difficult, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in,” he said, though Cuomo pushed Ms Hochul out of his inner circle. “There’s more that a lot of people could have done, but I ran over that message very deliberately and especially in 2018.”

In 2018, Ms. Hochul, a centrist Democrat from western New York, declined to name any areas of disagreement with Mr. Cuomo during a debate with Mr. Williams, and spoke of her own in the state’s visit to promote the administration’s policies. time spent.

But she also supported an independent investigation of Mr. Cuomo, accurately mentioning that she was not close to him or part of his decision-making processes, and promised that “no one will ever see my administration in a toxic work environment.” as will not be described.”

Jay Jacobs, the moderate chairman of the New York Democrats, said of Williams’ move, “It’s a bit early, given that the governor has only had four weeks.” “You have to run for reasons that go beyond ambition. There has to be an argument that makes you believe you’ll be better than this governor. So we’ll see what he has to say.”

A representative for Ms Hochul declined to comment.

Mr Williams indicated he was committed to an investigative committee should someone else decide to run, and said his efforts would include building the infrastructure for a potential expedition. But it was emphasized whether he would run for governor if Ms. James did, so he did not respond directly.