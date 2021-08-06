June 2021 Jobs Report: Delta Variant Could Complicate Reopening Plans

The trajectory of the US economy will become clearer on Friday morning when the government reports on hiring and unemployment in July.

Economists are looking for a gain of more than 800,000 jobs, but data was collected in the first half of last month, before cases of coronavirus caused by the Delta variant increased in many parts of the country.

While the economy and overall job growth have been strong in recent months, experts fear the spread of the variant will undermine those gains if further restrictions become necessary. Already, some events have been canceled and many companies withdrew from plans to return employees to the office in September.

“A lot of things depend on this report,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. “It’s been a sprint in terms of growth, but maybe we are heading for a marathon. The travel season is drawing to a close and the Delta variant is a big concern. “