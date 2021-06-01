June 2021:Check out the list of Indian festivals
India is a land of festivals and gala’s. On a pan-India foundation, there are a number of festivals taking place throughout the nation. June is the sixth month of the yr, which incorporates many festivals and folks like to have a good time them. This Hindu month of Jyestha comes below Gregorian June, which marks the finish of the first half of the English yr. June can be the third month as per the conventional Hindu calendar and has a number of regional festivals celebrated throughout India.
Every competition has its personal relevance. Right here is the full list of festivals in the month of June 2021.A look at the list earlier than turning into an element of this festive month.
List of Indian festivals in June 2021 or the month of Jyestha
June 2, 2021: Kalashtami, Krishna Ashtami
June 4, 2021:Telegu Hanuman Jayanti, Krishna Dashami
June 6, 2021:Apara Ekadashi ,Krishna Ekadashi
June 7, 2021: Pradosh Vrat,Krishna Trayodashi
June 8, 2021:
- Masik Karthigai
- Masik Shivaratri, Krishna Chaturdashi
June 10, 2021:
- Vat Savitri Vrat, Krishna Amavasya,
- Shani Jayanti ,Krishna Amavasya,
- Surya Grahan Valayakara, Amavasya
- Rohini Vrat, Jain Calendar,
- Darsha Amavasya,Krishna Amavasya
- Anavadhan, Krishna Chaturdashi
June 11, 2021:
- Ishti Krishna Amavasya
- Chandra Darshana Shukla Pratipada
June 13, 2021: Maharana Pratap Jayanti ,Shukla Tritiya
June 14, 2021: Vinayaka Chaturthi ,Shukla Chaturthi
June 15, 2021: Mithuna Sankranti
June 16, 2021:Skanda Sashti ,Shukla Shashthi
June 18, 2021:
- Dhumavati Jayanti
- Masik Durgashtami ,Shukla Ashtami
June 19, 2021: Mahesh Navami ,Shukla Navami
June 20, 2021:Ganga Dussehra ,Shukla Dashami
June 21, 2021:
- Gayatri Jayanti,Shukla Ekadashi
- Nirjala Ekadashi,Shukla Ekadashi
- Ramalakshmana Dwadashi, Shukla Dwadashi
June 22, 2021:
- Pradosh Vrat,Shukla Trayodashi
June 24, 2021:
- Vat Purnima Vrat Shukla Purnima
- Kabirdas Jayanti Shukla Purnima
- Jyeshta Purnima Vrat Shukla Purnima,
- Jyestha Purnima Shukla Purnima
- Anvadhan Shukla Chaturdashi,
- Vaivaswata Manvadi Shukla Purnima
June 25, 2021:
- Ashadha Begins(North) Shravana Krishna Pratipada
- Ishti Shukla Purnima
June 27, 2021:
- Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi
- Ashadha Krishna Chaturthi
