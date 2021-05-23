Jungkook aka the golden maknae REVEALS he survived only on water before shooting Butter’s music video





BTS’ Butter, their second all-English track is breaking and making new information. Butter is a peppy summer season quantity that begins with Jungkook, the lead vocalist of BTS. And the golden maknae aka the youngest member of the Okay-pop group made a surprising revelation about his prep for Butter’s music video. Jeon Jungkook aka Kookie revealed that he drank and survived only on the water throughout the time they shot for Butter. That is very surprising for the ARMY who is aware of that Jungkook likes to eat. In actual fact, most of his viral movies would function him consuming and hogging varied dishes and even stealing/borrowing meals from his hyungs. So, him surviving on simply water is really appalling. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Butter has a Saif Ali Khan ‘Twist’ and its modifying is as easy as the unique track – watch video

Simply after Butter dropped on HYBE, beforehand often called Huge Hit Leisure’s official YouTube deal with, the boys aka Jin, V, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Suga had gone reside on the VLive app and interacted with followers and had been largely seen goofing round. And through the reside session, Jungkook revealed that he survived the shoot on the water. Why? The explanation would shock you much more. Jungkook feels he has chubby cheeks. His dialog went like this: Additionally Learn – BTS’ 2013 debut monitor ‘No Extra Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media

“Jungkook: I didn’t eat in any respect for 5 days throughout that point. Additionally Learn – BTS: What Jimin and RM’s have been discussing in latest occasions will make ARMY fall in love with them somewhat extra

J-Hope: You actually don’t have any cheek fats.

Jungkook: I only drank water for 5 days.

V: Wow water for 5 days?” Have a dekko at the video right here:

?저 때 진짜 5일동안 한끼도 안먹었는데

?너 진짜 볼살이 하나도 없어

?5일동안 물 밖에 안 먹었어

?와 5일동안 물? 와 정구기 뮤비 찍을려고 5일동안 물 밖에 안 먹엇대..ㄷㄷ 그래서 뮤비에 대존잘류 나왓구나 pic.twitter.com/JPk8s7TDWx — 피크? (@peachcrushJK) May 21, 2021

Whereas this was simply surprising, his dedication was not. Everybody is aware of Jungkook may be very disciplined and really centered on any process at hand. So, his dedication shouldn’t be surprising in any respect. Nevertheless, the motive positive is. Kookie, we don’t suppose you could have that chubby cheeks and even in case you do, we love them anyway.

In the meantime, Jungkook being the youngest, virtually grew up together with his hyungs aka different members of BTS. Speaking about the identical in his interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’s Jungkook mentioned, “I began my trainee years once I was rising up, and one factor I feel is an actual blessing for me is I acquired to satisfy these fantastic, good, good six members. I feel I matured into a extremely good individual that may be beloved by lots of people. I’m actually grateful for the proven fact that different members, the older members, have given me a number of suggestions, constructive or adverse. I’m actually grateful to have met them.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



