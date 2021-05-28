Jungkook helping out staff members post shows proves that he is the most hard-working and humble person ever





BTS’ Jeon Jungkook is certainly one of the most lovely members of the most well-liked Korean pop boy band. Not solely is he an incredible singer and dancer, however he is additionally certainly one of the most hard-working and charming people. Kookie is the golden maknae of BTS and he likes to be like an excellent obedient little one of his hyungs. And he would obey every little thing that his hyungs ask for. Nevertheless, he is not all docile, Jungkook could be savage and give a tricky time to his hyungs as nicely. However right this moment, we might be speaking about how humble and cute Jungkook is and see his useful aspect. So, listed below are 10 occasions when Jungkook helped out the staff members and proved that he is the humblest Idols ever. Jungkook is very well mannered with everybody and treats everybody with respect. A lot so that as soon as he bowed right down to a canine who was fairly previous to provide him respect.

BTS of the Run BTS episode 140

Jungkook has been wanting out for everybody, Hyungs and even the staff members. In the BTS of the newest episode of Run BTS, Jungkook was seen heading in direction of a flight of stairs, and he requested the cameraman who was filming him to watch out. Not solely that, however he additionally stored a watch on the place the cameraman was strolling all the whereas.

When he helped the staff clear up

Jungkook is an idol. Nevertheless, he would not thoughts helping out after performances which makes him extra fascinating than ever. It so occurred that after BTS’ efficiency whereby Jungkook carried out with the drums, he helped the staff decide the arrange. Watch the video under:

When Jungkook helped staff by selecting up trash

Quite a lot of Idols are usually not bothered about leaving trash behind. Nevertheless it looks like our Kookie is obsessive about cleanliness. Jungkook as soon as helped the staff members at the Idol Star Athletics Championships to clear the rubbish. This occurred in 2017. A staff member was touched by this gesture of the golden maknae. The staff had taken to social media and mentioned, “I noticed BTS Jungkook in a brand new gentle. Different idols would go away their trash after consuming and consuming on the flooring however Jungkook helped me out once I was going round with a trash bag selecting up rubbish. He’s obtained an excellent character.” Verify out the video under:

When he tripped however ran to assist

At Melon Music Awards, Jungkook tripped a step and when the staff had rushed to handle the identical, Jungkook joined him in fixing the step. Watch the video under:

Helping Huge Hit staff in cleansing up after meals

Jungkook is such a dearie that he typically helps Huge Hit’s staff in cleansing up the mess. He does dishes, cleans the desk as nicely.

Helper for Run BTS episodes

Run BTS is fairly well-liked amongst the lots and folks typically sit up for every new episode filled with video games and enjoyable occasions. Nevertheless, organizing a whole episode is a activity. Nevertheless, why concern with Jungkook is close to? Verify out the video under:

When he cleaned up the stage

As soon as RM spilt water on stage. And Jungkook rapidly helped out by cleansing the water. Have a dekko at the video right here:

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



