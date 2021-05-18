Jungkook says the pandemic has helped him mature as a person; credits Ariana Grande

Jungkook says the pandemic has helped him mature as a individual; credits Ariana Grande





BTS member Jungkook who’s 23 years previous is rather like each different younger grownup who has a lot to be taught in life. Effectively, the good-looking singer not too long ago stated that his life has modified because of pandemic and COVID-19. Jungkook believes he has grown a lot in his life. He’s certainly one of the youngest members of BTS and debuted in the group in 2013 at the age of 15. Jungkook is an interview shared that he missed out on many peculiar experiences folks his age had.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jungkook stated “It’s true I couldn’t spend a lot of days in school, however I feel I gained greater than I misplaced,” Jungkook stated. “I generally felt envious of all my associates hanging out or occurring a journey. Perhaps these are the issues that I missed. However once more, I feel I gained greater than I’ve misplaced.” He stated that the different BTS members had a lot of affect on him and he felt snug with them. Furthermore, they even inspired Jungkook and motivated him to do higher in life.

On this pandemic, Jungkook went by extra self-discovery phases and realized new issues. Do you know he realized to make pizza? “Simply because we didn’t have a lot of labor in comparison with earlier than, or simply as a result of we couldn’t go exterior, it actually didn’t imply we had an peculiar life,” Jungkook stated. “We nonetheless needed to be cautious of our habits. And simply because we couldn’t go on excursions, it didn’t imply we might cease bettering.”

Jungkook credited Ariana Grande for serving to him and he even revealed that he seems to be as much as her. “I used to be actually impressed by her stage presence,” he shared. “She’s a very small individual, and the quantity of her singing and what she was capable of do was actually shifting, actually spectacular. And it simply appeared like one thing I wished to emulate and be taught from. It made me wish to develop and proceed to develop.”

