Jungle Cruise (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
Jungle Cruise (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
In this post I am going to tell you about the movie Jungle Cruise . You will also get information about the characters participating in the film Jungle Cruise through this post.

Movie Info:
Full Name: Jungle Cruise
Released Year : 2021 (France)
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
Jungle Cruise (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Jungle Cruise Movies Information
- Initial release: 28 July 2021 (France)
- Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
- Based on: Jungle Cruise; by Disney Parks
- Budget: $200 million
- Story by: John Norville; Josh Goldstein; Glenn Ficarra; John Requa
- Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, David Hoberman, Beau Flynn, Todd Lieberman, John Davis, John Fox
- Music by-James Newton Howard
- Cinematography by-Flavio Martínez Labiano
- Film Editing by-Joel Negron
- Production Design by-Jean-Vincent Puzos
- Set Decoration by-Larry Dias
- Costume Design by-Paco Delgado
- Casting By-Katie Doyle, Tara Feldstein, Juan Pablo Rincon , Colombia, Marisol Roncali, Mary Vernieu
- Art Direction by-Chris Hansen, Gregory S. Hooper, David Lazan, Leslie McDonald, Drew Monahan, Nic Pallace , Stella Vaccaro, Ketan Waikar, Thomas P. Wilkins, Dean Wolcott
Storyline
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small river boat takes a group of passengers through a forest full of dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element..When No Time to Die movie will release in Hindi You can download it.
After years of productions and setbacks, Jungle Cruise was released in the English language on July 30, 2021. Despite being delayed twice, Jungle Cruise will release just in time to end the summer and leave Disney lovers with an action-packed adventure. before school starts.
The film’s production designer, Jean-Vincent Puzos, had several elaborate sets: a view of London and a remote village in the center of the Amazon, for the film’s opening and closing. The most complex were the vast jungle port city of Porto Velho and the fabled La Fort, owned by Frank (Dwayne Johnson).
Jungle cruise, formally named Jungle River Cruise, is a riverboat amusement ride located in an Adventureland themed section at various Disney theme parks around the world.
Cast
|Dwayne Johnson
|as Frank Wolff
|Emily Blunt
|as Lily Houghton
|Edgar Ramírez
|as Aguirre
|Jack Whitehall
|as MacGregor Houghton
|Jesse Plemons
|as Prince Joachim
|Paul Giamatti
|as Nilo
|Veronica Falcón
|as Trader Sam
|Dani Rovira
|as Sancho
|Quim Gutiérrez
|as Melchor(as Quim Gutierrez)
|Dan Dargan Carter
|as Gonzalo
|Andy Nyman
|as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington
|Raphael Alejandro
|as Zaqueu
|Simone Lockhart
|as Anna
|Pedro Lopez
|as Chief
|Sulem Calderon
|as Chief’s Daughter
|Sebastian Blunt
|as Society Guard
|Mark Ashworth
|as Society Member
|Allan Poppleton
|as Society Worker
Jungle Cruise (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Movie Information
Name: Jungle Cruise
Year: 2021
Country- France
Language: English
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Movies Story reviews
Screenshots: Jungle Cruise Movie
