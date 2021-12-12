Jungle Cruise (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Jungle Cruise (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

In this post I am going to tell you about the movie Jungle Cruise . You will also get information about the characters participating in the film Jungle Cruise through this post.



Movie Info:

Full Name: Jungle Cruise

Released Year : 2021 (France)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

Jungle Cruise (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Jungle Cruise Movies Information

Initial release: 28 July 2021 (France)

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Based on: Jungle Cruise; by Disney Parks

Budget: $200 million

Story by: John Norville; Josh Goldstein; Glenn Ficarra; John Requa

Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, David Hoberman, Beau Flynn, Todd Lieberman, John Davis, John Fox

Music by-James Newton Howard

Cinematography by-Flavio Martínez Labiano

Film Editing by-Joel Negron

Production Design by-Jean-Vincent Puzos

Set Decoration by-Larry Dias

Costume Design by-Paco Delgado

Casting By-Katie Doyle, Tara Feldstein, Juan Pablo Rincon , Colombia, Marisol Roncali, Mary Vernieu

Art Direction by-Chris Hansen, Gregory S. Hooper, David Lazan, Leslie McDonald, Drew Monahan, Nic Pallace , Stella Vaccaro, Ketan Waikar, Thomas P. Wilkins, Dean Wolcott

Storyline

Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small river boat takes a group of passengers through a forest full of dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element..When No Time to Die movie will release in Hindi You can download it.

After years of productions and setbacks, Jungle Cruise was released in the English language on July 30, 2021. Despite being delayed twice, Jungle Cruise will release just in time to end the summer and leave Disney lovers with an action-packed adventure. before school starts.

The film’s production designer, Jean-Vincent Puzos, had several elaborate sets: a view of London and a remote village in the center of the Amazon, for the film’s opening and closing. The most complex were the vast jungle port city of Porto Velho and the fabled La Fort, owned by Frank (Dwayne Johnson).

Jungle cruise, formally named Jungle River Cruise, is a riverboat amusement ride located in an Adventureland themed section at various Disney theme parks around the world.



Cast

Dwayne Johnson as Frank Wolff Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton Edgar Ramírez as Aguirre Jack Whitehall as MacGregor Houghton Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim Paul Giamatti as Nilo Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam Dani Rovira as Sancho Quim Gutiérrez as Melchor(as Quim Gutierrez) Dan Dargan Carter as Gonzalo Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington Raphael Alejandro as Zaqueu Simone Lockhart as Anna Pedro Lopez as Chief Sulem Calderon as Chief’s Daughter Sebastian Blunt as Society Guard Mark Ashworth as Society Member Allan Poppleton as Society Worker

Jungle Cruise (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: Jungle Cruise

Year: 2021

Country- France

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Movies Story reviews

Screenshots: Jungle Cruise Movie

