‘Jungle Cruise’ Review: Amazon Subprime
Like Vogon’s poetry, the plot of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is mostly unintelligible and wants to force you to submit. Manically directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this latest derivation of a themed merry-go-round turns for the sparkling pleasure of bygone romantic adventures like “The Adventurers of the Lost Ark” (1981). What she lacks has less to do with the heroic efforts of her female role than with the glittering artifice of the whole enterprise.
Emily Blunt plays Lily, a sassy British botanist tired of being looked down upon by London’s chauvinistic scientific community. The Great War is in full swing, but Lily is obsessed with reaching the Amazon jungle in search of a flower believed to cure all ailments. A mischievous riverboat Captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is hired, and soon Lily and her picky brother (Jack Whitehall) – whose discomfort with all things Amazon is a common gag – are headed for a multitude of digital dangers.
As snakes, cannibals and supernatural maggots shake the frame, “Jungle Cruise” features an obviously false exoticism that seems as flat as the forced shiver between its two sons. The rhythm is frantic, the dialogue boilerplate (“The natives speak of this place with dread”), the general agitation a dance desperate for our attention. Jesse Plemons briefly entertains himself as the infamous German prince, and Edgar Ramírez appears as a rotten Spanish conquistador named Aguirre. Werner Herzog must be delighted.
Rocked by a relentless score and backed by the value of a small town of digital artists, “Jungle Cruise” is less headed than whipped to a steep peak before collapsing into a soggy mess.
“Everything you see wants to kill you,” Frank tells his passengers. In fact, I think he just wants to take your money.
Jungle cruise
Rated PG-13 for chaste kissing and bloodless combat. Duration 2 hours 7 minutes. In theaters and on Disney +.
