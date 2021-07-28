Jungle #Cruise #Review #Amazon #Subprime

Like Vogon’s poetry, the plot of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is mostly unintelligible and wants to force you to submit. Manically directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this latest derivation of a themed merry-go-round turns for the sparkling pleasure of bygone romantic adventures like “The Adventurers of the Lost Ark” (1981). What she lacks has less to do with the heroic efforts of her female role than with the glittering artifice of the whole enterprise.

Emily Blunt plays Lily, a sassy British botanist tired of being looked down upon by London’s chauvinistic scientific community. The Great War is in full swing, but Lily is obsessed with reaching the Amazon jungle in search of a flower believed to cure all ailments. A mischievous riverboat Captain named Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is hired, and soon Lily and her picky brother (Jack Whitehall) – whose discomfort with all things Amazon is a common gag – are headed for a multitude of digital dangers.