Junglee Pictures signs National Award winning director Sudhanshu Sariya for his next espionage thriller ‘Ulajh’ | Spy thriller film ‘Uljh’ – A-list actress finalist with National Award winning director Sudhanshu Sariya

News oi-Neeti Sudha

After enjoying box office success with the family comedy-drama ‘Badhaai Ho’, Junglee Pictures Ltd, also known for producing high concept and entertaining films like ‘Raazi’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Talvar’ Turns out, he is all set with his next titled ‘Uljh’, a spy thriller with high scale production.

With the presence of an A list actress, the film is a high-octane female lead spy thriller and is expected to be a visual treat with twists and turns. The studio has collaborated with director Sudhanshu Sariya for this film, who won the National Award for his film Knock Knock Knock (2019).

Sudhanshu has previously directed the critically acclaimed film “Love” which is streaming on Netflix and is currently working on two series, one for each of the major streaming platforms, including the third season of Delhi Crime .

Salman Khan’s last beats Sooryavanshi, Satyamev Jayate and other films, number 1 in IMDb chart

‘Uljh’, penned by veteran writer Parvez Shaikh of ‘Queen’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame, will be one of the few female-led spy thrillers to be shot extensively in beautiful international locations and will begin shooting in 2022. ready for.

Sudhanshu explains, “It is wonderful to have a script that dares to approach the themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and entertaining manner. Parvez has written a great thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist and I am looking forward to seeing it with a worldwide audience. Can’t wait to come alive.”

A spokesperson for Junglee Pictures said, “Uljh is a high-concept script with a strong female lead that promises to keep you hooked till the end. Sudhanshu is all set for this thought-provoking thriller featuring action, drama and unique concepts. It is perfect and we are extremely excited to bring this stylized drama to the audience.”

Junglee Pictures is all set to enter 2022 with an exciting slate of films across genres like ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Doctor Ji’, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, ‘Dosa King’ and ‘Uljh’.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Junglee Pictures signs National Award winning director Sudhanshu Sariya for his next espionage thriller ‘Ulajh’. The film is a high-octane female lead spy thriller, with an A list actress presence.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:01 [IST]