Junior Andre says he’s ‘feeling like himself’ after testing positive for Covid



Junior Andre broke his social media silence on Saturday for the primary time since revealing he contracted coronavirus.

The eldest youngster, 15, of Peter Andre and Katie Worth appeared in excessive spirits as he pouted within the playful video shared to his Instagram account.

He pressed his hand in opposition to his completely styled raven locks and rocked a classy Adidas shirt.

Junior seemed to be properly on the highway to restoration within the clip which he captioned: ‘I used to be feeling myself’.

In April, the star introduced he had examined positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram add.

Junior shared a message along with his followers that learn: ‘I’ve examined positive for COVID.’

Within the message, which was posted on a black background, {the teenager} additionally included anguished and fuming emojis.

It marks Junior’s third brush with the virus. In March 2020, Junior revealed that he was displaying signs of coronavirus, simply hours after his father expressed fears over his youngsters contracting it.

Taking to Instagram Tales, Junior mentioned that whereas he was not formally recognized, he was ensuring he was staying protected.

Junior mentioned: ‘These aren’t straightforward instances as we all know. I’m videoing this to inform you I’m displaying signs of the coronavirus. It’s not me saying I’ve it, I’m displaying signs.

‘Everybody please keep protected these aren’t straightforward instances like I mentioned.’

In November, Junior was pressured to isolate once more as a consequence of a coronavirus outbreak at his college.

In accordance with his dad, Junior was irritated he nonetheless needed to full his classes at dwelling however fortunately did not have any signs.

{The teenager} splits his time between his father and mom’s houses, as does his sister Princess Andre, 13, who Peter, 48, additionally shares with Katie, 42.

Peter break up from the previous glamour mannequin in 2009 after 4 years of marriage and went on to welcome Amelia, seven, and Theo, 4, along with his present spouse Emily McDonagh, 31.

Katie is mum to Harvey, 18, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke. Whereas she welcomed Bunny, six, and Jett, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Peter himself examined positive for the respiratory virus in December, whereas his spouse Emily – who has been working as a frontline NHS physician throughout the pandemic – examined positive in June.

As for Junior’s mum Katie, she obtained her first Covid vaccine this month alongside her beau Carl Woods, with each falling sick with a fever and nausea afterwards.

Katie’s eldest son Harvey has now been absolutely vaccinated in opposition to the virus. The teenager was rushed to hospital in February after his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine induced his temperature to sky-rocket.

He allegedly suffered little response to his second dose.

Unwell: His father Peter, 48, and his spouse Emily McDonagh, 31, have additionally battled COVID (Peter pictured with Emily and daughter Princess, 13, who he shares with ex Katie)