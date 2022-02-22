Junior hockey player sucker punches referee in the face, gets lifetime ban



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A junior hockey player has been sentenced to life in prison for punching an official in the face during a US Premier Hockey League match on Sunday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

During the first leg of the game against Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, Paul Haloran – a South Shore Kings player – was sent to the penalty box by the referee, who punched him to clear his frustration.

Bobby Hull is no longer associated with Blackhawk as a team ambassador

The referee went down to the ice, but got up and saw that it was all right.

The USPHL commissioner sent a statement after the incident.

“The action taken by a USPHL player today is completely unacceptable in USPHL,” the statement said. “USPHL has zero tolerance for hitting any player at any time, any official. Life is prohibited due to the actions of the player in question.”

According to local authorities, the situation is currently under investigation. The league said it would not comment further on the situation.