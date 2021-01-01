Junior World Championships: Wrestlers Ravinder Balian and Deepak win bronze at the Junior World Championships

Emerging Indian wrestler Ravinder reached the final of the World Junior Wrestling Championships in the 61 kg category and clinched his second international title, while Gaurav Baliyan (79 kg) and Deepak (97 kg) won bronze medals.Ravinder won the Asian Cadet Championship in 2018, while in 2019 he won a silver medal in the Under-23 World Championships. The 20-year-old Balian won the bronze medal playoff match in just 65 seconds. He defeated Richard Schroeder of Germany on the basis of technical prowess. In the bronze medal match, Deepak defeated Milan Andres Korsog of Hungary 3-2.

Ravinder made a comeback after losing 0-2 to Armenia’s Levik Mikalian in the semifinals. He then scored consecutive points and advanced to the finals.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Ravinder recorded a 5-2 victory over Ivan Ramika of Belarus. In the semifinals, he defeated Alibeg Alibegov of Brunei.

Alibego grabbed Ravinder’s right leg and made a ‘double leg attack’ but the Indian wrestler used his strength and mind to spin the dice.

India’s Yash (74kg) lost in the semi-finals while Vetal Shelke (86kg), Prithviraj Patil (92kg) and Aniruddha (125kg) lost in the semi-finals. Shubham (57kg) and Rohit (65kg) lost in the repechage.

