Junior World Cup Hockey: Despite Mumtaz Khan’s 2 goals, India’s dream shattered, England won in final shootout

The Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of winning a medal at the FIH Junior World Cup was shattered despite Mumtaz Khan’s two goals as England beat them 3-0 in a shootout in the bronze medal match. By the stipulated time the score was tied at 2-2. Mumtaz, who scored eight goals in the tournament, scored field goals for India in the 21st and 47th minutes. For England, Millie Ziglio scored in the 18th minute and Claudia Swain in the 58th minute to draw the match into a shootout.

Olympian Sharmila Devi, Captain Salima Tete and Sangeeta Kumari could not score in the shootout. At the same time, Katy Kurtis, Swain and Maddie Axford scored for England. With this, England avenged the loss to India in the bronze medal match of the same tournament in 2013. In 2013, India won the bronze medal by defeating England in a shootout at the Junior World Cup in Mönchenglbach, Germany.

The result of the match may not have been in favour, but India had the upper hand over England throughout the match. In terms of ball control and strikes on the opposing goal, India won the match, but India had to bear the brunt of the last few moments of laxity.

India started off on a positive note and quickly scored two penalty corners, but the goal could not be scored. England took the lead in the third minute of the second quarter. Giglio’s weak shot hit Indian goalkeeper Bichhu Devi and the ball went inside the goal between his legs.

only three minutes after Mumtaz Scored the equalizer for India. The score was tied at 1-1 till halftime. Both the teams played poor hockey in the first 15 minutes of the second half. In the 11th minute of the fourth quarter, England got a penalty corner which was saved by Bichhu Devi. India also got two penalty corners in the last quarter, but the goal could not be scored.

India Mumtaz scored the second goal in the 47th minute. After this, England launched continuous counter-attacks. In the last six minutes, the goalkeeper was also dropped on the field. Two minutes before the last whistle, the Indian defense collapsed and Swain scored the equalizer.