Jurassic Wrath event by PUBG Mobile starting 3rd June



PUBG Mobile – Jurassic Wrath Event: PUBG Mobile as regular is making recreation play thrilling and attention-grabbing for its customers. The sport promoters have not too long ago introduced distinctive Jurassic Wrath event which options new skins and T-Rex for the event. That is an unique event which might be out there solely in North and South America area.



Jurassic Wrath begins on June 3rd, gamers! 🦖 Do not miss our superior pre-order reductions on the Jurassic Wrath outfit – you may get it for as low as 1400 UC! ⏰🙌 Event-exclusive outfit gross sales run from June 3rd – thirteenth 🗓️ Get your low cost now! 🔗 https://t.co/PF3xoi2LnV pic.twitter.com/9QhsausMEJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 2, 2021

PUBG Mobile Jurassic Wrath event will begin from 3rd June and can finish on thirteenth June 2021. Will probably be final for ten days interval the place most marketed merchandise within the event is the Jurassic Jockey set which has been proven within the banner.

PUBG Mobile – Jurassic Wrath Event: Learn how to Get Jurassic Jockey set –

Jurassic Jockey set initially price 1400 uc from the shop however if you happen to pre-order right this moment you’re going to get 10% reductions on every draw. That you must draw 5 instances to get full set. There’s additionally an opportunity to get 30% low cost on every draw the place gamers should meet 8 situations.

1. Watch the Jurassic Wrath event trailer from their official web site

2. Gamers must buy 1 UC

3. Gamers must buy 100 UC

4. Gamers must buy 500 UC

5. Gamers must login for five days

6. Milestone of 20,000 gamers pre-order for the set

7. Milestone of fifty,000 gamers pre order for the set

8. Gamers must complet the pre- order which prices 100 UC

PUBG Mobile – Jurassic Wrath Event: Gamers want to purchase UC for 2nd, 3rd and 4th conditiobs the place you don’t must spend it. After metting all these necessities, full the pre-order with the UC and get 30% off on the Jurassic Jockey set. There’s additionally one other solution to get the Jurassic Jockey set. That you must gather 5 crystals which is able to out there through opening crates. You may get these crystals from the Predator hunt draw the place every draw prices 30 UC.

So whether or not you pre order for set or not, PUBG Mobile Jurassic Wrath event is free to play the place pre-ordering simply enhance the potential of profitable the Jurassic Jockey Set. You is perhaps spending extra throughout the event to get the Jurassic Jockey set.