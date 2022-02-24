World

Juror for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to be questioned by judge after controversy over history

NEW YORK – A judge on Thursday said he would question a judge under oath during a rare post-judgment hearing that he told news outlets he did not remember the answers he gave during the selection of a jury for Ghisline Maxwell’s criminal trial. Asking about previous sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in a written order that he would question the jury at a March 8 public court hearing.

He further added that he had rejected a request from Maxwell’s attorneys that he order a new trial without gathering further information.

Maxwell, 60, remains in custody after being convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, during a December trial where he was portrayed as the chief employer of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, a financier for sexual abuse. Prosecutors say he also joined in the occasional abuse.

In interviews with news outlets, the judge recounted a moment during the discussion when he told co-judges that, like some of Epstein’s victims, he had been sexually abused as a child. And he said he told other judges that the imperfect memory of a victim of sexual abuse did not mean it did not happen.

Nathan said the kind of hearing he would hold on the jury’s conduct was not easy for the parties to find.

Ghiseline Maxwell’s family ‘worried for her safety’ after Brunel was found dead

But he said he had reached a conclusion, and prosecutors acknowledged that the high standards required for a post-judgment hearing were met “during the jury’s selection process.

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

He added: “Clearly, the potential for immorality is not that someone with a history of sexual harassment could serve on the jury. Rather, it is the potential failure to answer the question truthfully during the jury selection process for that element. Can. “

Prince Andrew settles sexual harassment complaint with Virginia Gioffrey

Prospective judges in Maxwell’s case were asked to fill out a questionnaire: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been sexually harassed, sexually abused or sexually abused?”

In this courtroom sketch, Ghisline Maxwell enters the courtroom reserved for the US Marshals at the beginning of her trial in New York on Monday, November 29, 2021.

In this courtroom sketch, Ghisline Maxwell enters the courtroom reserved for the US Marshals at the beginning of her trial in New York on Monday, November 29, 2021.
(AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams)

Nathan said in his order that the jury’s question paper would be sealed.

In addition, a January 10 submission was made to the judge by a lawyer on Thursday.

In the letter, Attorney Todd Spodek asked the judge to disclose to the attorneys the written jury questions that his client had completed as soon as the trial began.

Spodek said he did not remember answering questions about the jury’s previous experience with sexual harassment during the jury selection.

Spodek said the jury wanted to protect his right to privacy and his right to avoid self-incrimination, identified only as “Jury 50”.

Maxwell has been behind bars since his July 2020 arrest. Epstein, 66, was arrested a year ago on charges of sex trafficking, but took his life in a federal lockup in Manhattan in August 2019.

