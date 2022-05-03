Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing



A former Virginia University lacrosse player will have to pay $ 15 million in damages in a malicious death case after beating his girlfriend to death in 2010, a jury ruled Monday.

George Huley V was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012 for the murder of his girlfriend Yardley Love and is currently serving a 23-year sentence. Both Hughes and Love were lacrosse players at UVA, just weeks away from graduation. They had an on-again, off-again relationship 12 years ago, before his death on May 3, 2010.

The jury awarded শার 7.5 million in damages to Love’s mother and sister, Sharon Love and Lexi Love Hodges, in a Charlottesville Circuit Court. After two hours of deliberation, the jury read out their decision.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Hughes accountable for his death. The jury was also asked to pay 1 million in punitive damages along with $ 29.5 million in damages.

The jury was asked if Huguely had acted with “intentional and unintentional” misconduct and whether his actions were a “conscious disregard” of the right to love to reach their unanimous decision, according to Paul Beckman, attorney for the Love family. The jury finally answered “yes” but decided not to pay punitive damages despite their powers.

Since Hooghly has been found to have committed “intentional and disrespectful” misconduct, the $ 15 million in damages cannot be dismissed by a bankruptcy court if he argues that he cannot pay due to lack of assets.

Laver’s mother had earlier filed a case of unjust death in 2012. It was later voluntarily fired due to the insistence that Huguely’s family’s $ 6 million homeowners were not covered by the insurance policy.

A 2018 lawsuit also dropped the negligence claims. An additional claim was added, however, arguing that the death of Love was caused by an attack by Hughes and by a battery.

Huguely’s lawyer, Matthew Green, admitted during the trial that Huguely’s actions caused the death of Love and, as a result, the family of the gainer was entitled to compensatory damages. Green, however, argued that Hughes had no intention of killing him.

Allegations that Higgins had a drinking problem contributed to the instability in the relationship. Green argued that the Huns drank heavily before moving into Love’s off-campus apartment and beating him. It was later determined that Prem died of a blunt force blow to the head.

Because of his addiction, Hughes’ lawyers claimed that he did not remember experiencing love and left him in his apartment without medical treatment.

Green argued that Hooghly’s actions on the night of Love’s death did not constitute the “intentional and unforeseen” conduct required of the jury to pay punitive damages under Virginia law.

“We believe that the jury’s findings in granting the defense request for non-payment of punitive damages show that George received a fair trial 10 years ago and that justice was done at that time and no additional punishment was required,” Green said after the verdict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.