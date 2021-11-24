Jury Begins Deliberations in Arbery Killing
Brunswick, Ga. A jury on Tuesday began deliberating on the fate of three white men accused of murdering Ahmed Arbury after hearing the final, impassioned argument from chief prosecutor Linda Dunikowski, who pushed back the defense’s argument. Mr Arbury had a legal right to prosecute, and defendant Travis McMillan was working in self-defense when he was shot dead.
After several days of court conversations, Ms. Dunikowski tried to boil the case down to her head.
“He was trying to get away from the strangers who were shouting at him – shouting at him, threatening to kill him – and then they killed him,” she said, referring to Mr Arberry, a 25-year-old black man. He was unarmed when the men chased him. “Do you have any doubt that they made all the allegations in the indictment?”
Defendants in this case – Mr. McMahon, 35; His father; Gregory McMahon, 65, and his neighbor William Bryan, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges of manslaughter, manslaughter, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempted imprisonment. He says he hired Mr. Arbury in his Satila Shores subdivision, Brunswick, Ga. Suspicion of a series of break-ins just outside this small coastal town came when they chased him from a neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon in February 2020.
Earlier this week, Ms. Dunikowski argued that the men had attacked Mr Arberry “because he was a black man running down the street.” Robert Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMillan, said the men were working on “duties and responsibilities” to protect their families and neighbors.
The judge received the case at midnight on Tuesday and went home after 6pm, planning to resume discussions on Wednesday morning. To 5 Nov. Has been hearing evidence and arguments since, and is now tasked with prosecuting cases that have sparked protests against social justice throughout the United States in the spring and summer of 2020. Recently, the focus of the lawsuit has been on extensive cable television news coverage.
Both the prosecution and the defense have some potential advantages as the jury considers. Many lawyers believe that white defendants could benefit from a jury in Glynn County, Ga .; It is made up of 11 white residents and one black resident.
Accusing men of serious murder could benefit the plaintiff. Like malicious homicide, the plaintiffs are not required to show “intent to kill” to prove serious murder. Instead, they just need to show that a crime was committed and that someone died as a result. In this case, if the jury finds the defendant guilty of one of the lesser offenses, such as an aggravated assault, the jury will have the discretion to find that defendant guilty of even serious murder.
For that reason, serious murder is “a very powerful tool in the Abyssinian belt,” said Tanya Miller, Atlanta criminal defense attorney and former federal state and federal attorney. Often, Ms. Miller states, “Juris- errs, rightly or wrongly, view criminal murder as less of a felony than a malicious homicide, because a malicious homicide. The intent to kill is necessary, and serious murder does not happen. “
However, she noted that both hate speech and serious murder have the same potential sentences. In this case, men could be sentenced to life imprisonment only for serious murder.
Ms. Dunikowski reiterated some of her earlier arguments that relying on the state’s citizen arrest law does not apply in this case, as refuted Tuesday morning. She focused on the notion that the men had not seen Mr. Arberry commit a crime that day and did not have “immediate knowledge” of the crime – two conditions under which the law allowed the detention of a citizen. .
She also denied that Mr Arberry had been shot in self-defense.
“You can’t start something and claim self-defense,” she said. “And they started it.”
Ms. Dunikowski challenged the portrayal of Mr. Bryan’s defense, who filmed the shooting, and his lawyer described it as “completely unnecessary and irrelevant to the tragic death of Ahmed Arberry.”
She spent significant time focusing on Gregory McMillan, who did not trigger that day. She noted in a statement that Mr McMahon was “trapped like a rat” before killing Mr Arberry, citing false imprisonment. And she reported that Mr. McMillan had called Mr. Arberry “insane” shortly after the shooting.
“Malis, right there,” Ms. Dunikowski said. Said about Michael Michael’s behavior.
Georgia law defines a charge of manslaughter as knowingly causing a person’s death, without deliberate provocation, and “where all murder cases show an abandoned and hateful heart.”
Ms. Dunikowski pleaded with the judges that they were guilty of the facts, not because they were “good or bad.”
“No one gets a free pass,” she said. “The case is about holding people accountable and responsible for their actions.”
