Jury Begins Deliberations in Arbery Killing

Brunswick, Ga. A jury on Tuesday began deliberating on the fate of three white men accused of murdering Ahmed Arbury after hearing the final, impassioned argument from chief prosecutor Linda Dunikowski, who pushed back the defense’s argument. Mr Arbury had a legal right to prosecute, and defendant Travis McMillan was working in self-defense when he was shot dead.

After several days of court conversations, Ms. Dunikowski tried to boil the case down to her head.

“He was trying to get away from the strangers who were shouting at him – shouting at him, threatening to kill him – and then they killed him,” she said, referring to Mr Arberry, a 25-year-old black man. He was unarmed when the men chased him. “Do you have any doubt that they made all the allegations in the indictment?”

Defendants in this case – Mr. McMahon, 35; His father; Gregory McMahon, 65, and his neighbor William Bryan, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges of manslaughter, manslaughter, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempted imprisonment. He says he hired Mr. Arbury in his Satila Shores subdivision, Brunswick, Ga. Suspicion of a series of break-ins just outside this small coastal town came when they chased him from a neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon in February 2020.