Jury Deliberations To Resume In Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial resume Monday.

The jury ended its second full day of deliberations last Wednesday and requested more transcripts of testimony before breaking for the holiday.

COVID Vaccine Mandate In Effect For Private Companies In New York City

Maxwell is charged with recruiting teenage girls for long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

1 Dead After Queens Village Shooting

Prosecutors claimed Maxwell sometimes participated in the alleged abuse.

NYPD Searching For Suspect In Fatal Bruckner Expressway Hit-And-Run

Maxwell’s defense argued she is being used as a scapegoat after Epstein’s death.