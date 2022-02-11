Jury Deliberations Underway In Sarah Palin’s Defamation Trial Against The New York Times – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations are underway in Sarah Palin‘s defamation trial against the New York Times.

Lawyers delivered closing arguments Friday.

The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked Palin’s political rhetoric to a 2011 mass shooting involving Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The paper later corrected the editorial and tweeted an apology.

James Sample, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra Law School, told CBS2 in order for Palin to win, she would need to establish the Times acted with actual malice.

A New York Times spokesperson released a statement saying it part, “In this trial we are seeking to reaffirm a foundational principle of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish unintentional errors by news organizations.”

