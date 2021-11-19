Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Has Deliberated for 23 Hours With No Verdict
Kenosha, Vis. – Judges in the Derek Chauvin murder case in Minneapolis held a 10-hour discussion in April. In 1995, a jury in the OJ Simpson case ruled in less than four hours.
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case has been talking for 23 hours – and counting.
Three days later, in the Kenosha courtroom, the seven women and five men who decided on Mr. Rittenhouse’s fate still could not agree, a surprisingly long deliberation suggesting that the jury may have struggled with the weighty decisions before them.
Mr Rittenhaus, 18, is being prosecuted for first-degree intentional homicide and other charges after two men were fatally shot and another was maimed during a civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., On August 18, 2020. He is likely to go to jail.
Mark Richards, Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyer, appeared confused by the length of the deliberations after the court broke up all day Thursday. “They’re either working to get a consensus – maybe they’re dead – even split,” Mr Richards said of the jury as he left the courthouse.
Throughout the building, there was some certainty, but a lot of speculation.
Mr Richards said that at the end of the day, when he looked at the judge’s face as he sat in the courtroom, he thought, “They’re six feet apart.”
Discussions began on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the jury sent notes to Judge Bruce Schroeder and requested video footage so that he could re-watch the footage of all three shootings. On Thursday, there were some indications of the nature of their discussion, which is taking place behind closed doors in Kenosha County Courthouse, a limestone building that was the center of protests after Jacob Blake’s police opened fire 15 months ago.
The length of the deliberations may be an indication of the complexity of the charges that need to be examined by the jury. In many murder cases, judges are asked to determine whether the defendant is guilty. But in the case of Mr. Rittenhaus, this is a complicated picture.
He faces five felony counts: a count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26; First-degree reckless murder in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; The shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz attempted first-degree intentional homicide; And Ritchie McGuinness and two numbers of first-degree reckless threats about firing on an unknown person.
By the end of this week, there had been frustration around Canosha about the test, which has caused a traffic jam and the city has been reeling since it began Nov. 1.
In Kenosha’s Uptown community, a diverse area that was hit the hardest during the civil unrest by police firing in August 2020, residents and business owners said they were closely following every turn of the test. He knew the details: the charges against Mr Rittenhaus that Judge Schroeder had decided to drop this week (illegal possession of a firearm); How many protesters had gathered on the steps of the court on Thursday (a few dozen); And also the name of a high-profile jury adviser for defense (Joe-Alan Dimitrius).
Claude Hamilton, owner of Sir Claude’s barber shop, drank coffee on Thursday and said he was anxiously awaiting the outcome.
He said he saw racial double standards in the case, believing that Mr. Rittenhouse, a blonde, was allowed to roam the streets of downtown Kenosha with a semiautomatic rifle rather than a black teenager.
“If he had been a man of color, he would have been convicted long ago,” said Mr Hamilton.
Justice Schroeder has yet to decide on the two defensive moves that led him to dismiss the case, as the case is likely to be heard. During the Ritenhaus cross-examination, a plaintiff asked inappropriate questions and failed to provide the defense team with a high-quality version of the video before the trial, the motion said. Wisconsin defense attorneys said the plaintiffs could appeal if the judge approved the wrong trial.
On Thursday, Judge Schroeder summoned lawyers from both sides to his courtroom and said that an MSNBC producer had chased the bus carrying the jury home from the courthouse the night before. The judge called it a “very serious matter” and said he would not allow anyone connected to the cable network out of the courthouse.
But the judges seemed happy as they gathered the judges in their courtroom at 4:04 a.m., told them they could bring their suggestions to the jury home on Thursday night at their request, and wished them a good evening.
There are high-profile examples of acquittals and convictions after lengthy deliberations.
The only clues in the jury’s mind are their requests for parts of the abundant video footage shown at the trial and for more copies of the jury’s instructions.
Criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse
Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. at Kyle Rittenhouse. The charge is in connection with Rosenbaum’s fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a condition that indicates a complete disregard for human life.
Juries regularly take days to decide whether to acquit or not. The Florida jury weighed in on George Zimmerman for more than 16 hours before acquitting him of a second-degree murder in 2013 for the fatal shooting of Trevon Martin.
It took California magistrates more than nine days and 35 hours in 2005 to acquit actor Robert Blake of murdering his wife.
Ian Mayen, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, said, “You can’t read anything in terms of length of thought, and it’s very stressful for the parties.”
Mr. Mayen noted that Mr. While Rittenhouse’s defense seeks to limit the number of times viewers can re-watch videos from a cluttered night in 2020, the plaintiffs argue for unlimited viewing. Mr Mayen said Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyers would like the jury to focus on their client’s testimony. Eventually, the judge sided with the plaintiffs and gave the judge a laptop with the videos they requested, allowing them to watch as they wished.
As the hours passed in Mr. Rittenhaus’ case, the jury, without saying a word, dragged the parties back to court for arguments on motion and other matters.
Time has passed and the jury’s request for video evidence suggests that the panel is using a subtle, evidence-based approach, said Valerie Hans, a professor at Cornell Law School who has studied the jury system extensively.
Juries sometimes take a “decision-driven” approach in which people express their opinions early in the deliberations, she said. “If you immediately say ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’, then you have done something of public commitment,” she said.
That approach is more likely to lead to a deadlock jury, she added.
The jurors take a toll because they don’t know what they’re thinking, John A. Birdsole said, referring to Milwaukee-based attorney Joe Mr. Ritenhaus is not involved in the trial, but the jury has been holding discussions for a week.
He said he tried to stretch it out and work on his other cases.
“It’s very nerve-racking. You’re trying to analyze every question that comes down to measure where they are,” he said. “But, of course, it’s all just guesswork.”
#Jury #Kyle #Rittenhouse #Trial #Deliberated #Hours #Verdict
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.