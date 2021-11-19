Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Has Deliberated for 23 Hours With No Verdict

Kenosha, Vis. – Judges in the Derek Chauvin murder case in Minneapolis held a 10-hour discussion in April. In 1995, a jury in the OJ Simpson case ruled in less than four hours.

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case has been talking for 23 hours – and counting.

Three days later, in the Kenosha courtroom, the seven women and five men who decided on Mr. Rittenhouse’s fate still could not agree, a surprisingly long deliberation suggesting that the jury may have struggled with the weighty decisions before them.

Mr Rittenhaus, 18, is being prosecuted for first-degree intentional homicide and other charges after two men were fatally shot and another was maimed during a civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., On August 18, 2020. He is likely to go to jail.

Mark Richards, Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyer, appeared confused by the length of the deliberations after the court broke up all day Thursday. “They’re either working to get a consensus – maybe they’re dead – even split,” Mr Richards said of the jury as he left the courthouse.