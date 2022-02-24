Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing



Judges resumed talks Thursday on the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when fellow officer Derek Chauvin was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes while kneeling on his neck.

J. The jury met for about seven hours on Wednesday, the first day of the hearing, without a decision on the charges against Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

All three are accused of depriving Floyd of his medical services. Kueng and Thao have also been accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which was captured in a bystander video that sparked worldwide protests and re-examined racism and policing.

Prosecutors told the judges during the closing argument that the three officers “did not choose to do anything” because Chauvin strangled the 46-year-old black man. Defense attorneys responded that the officers were very inexperienced, not properly trained, and did not intentionally infringe on Floyd’s rights.

A handful of protesters stood outside the courthouse Thursday morning holding large signs, one of which mocked officials, saying, “If only I had a brain, a heart, a nerve.” It was decorated with portraits of “The Wizard of Oz” Squarecrow, Teen Man and Cowardly Lion.

All 12 members of the jury – eight women and four men – appear to be white, although the court did not disclose the population by race or age. A woman of Asian descent was excused from the panel on Tuesday without explanation; A man who appears to be of Asian descent has remained an alternative if one of the current 12 cannot continue.

Lane is white, Queng is black, and Thao Humang is American.

This is in stark contrast to the jury adjudicating the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half white.

The federal jury pool was selected from all over the state, with far more conservative and less diverse areas than the Minneapolis area from which Chauvin’s jury was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was later convicted of federal civil rights charges.

Prosecutors wanted to show during the month-long trial that officers violated their training when they failed to get Floyd on his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even without first aid training, pedestrians realized he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department training was inadequate and officers pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help Queng and Lane when they responded to a call that Floyd had used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Floyd fought with officers when they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Quang was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was standing next to him while holding his feet and watching the traffic.

Judges are not isolated – isolated from outside influences that can influence their opinions – which is sometimes done by staying in their hotel during the negotiations. During the discussion they were allowed to watch videos and other evidence from the scene.

Violations of federal civil rights are punishable by life imprisonment or up to death, but those punishments are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines indicate that officers will receive much less if convicted.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also faced a separate trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.