World

Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing
Written by admin
Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing

Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in George Floyd killing

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Judges resumed talks Thursday on the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when fellow officer Derek Chauvin was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes while kneeling on his neck.

J. The jury met for about seven hours on Wednesday, the first day of the hearing, without a decision on the charges against Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

All three are accused of depriving Floyd of his medical services. Kueng and Thao have also been accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin on May 25, 2020, which was captured in a bystander video that sparked worldwide protests and re-examined racism and policing.

Prosecutors told the judges during the closing argument that the three officers “did not choose to do anything” because Chauvin strangled the 46-year-old black man. Defense attorneys responded that the officers were very inexperienced, not properly trained, and did not intentionally infringe on Floyd’s rights.

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tu Thao.

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Queng, Thomas Lane and Tu Thao.
(AP, Henepin County Sheriff’s Office via file)

George Floyd’s death: Minnesota federal trial jury files lawsuit against 3 former Minneapolis police officers

A handful of protesters stood outside the courthouse Thursday morning holding large signs, one of which mocked officials, saying, “If only I had a brain, a heart, a nerve.” It was decorated with portraits of “The Wizard of Oz” Squarecrow, Teen Man and Cowardly Lion.

READ Also  Virginia legislature makes bipartisan move to end school mask mandates

All 12 members of the jury – eight women and four men – appear to be white, although the court did not disclose the population by race or age. A woman of Asian descent was excused from the panel on Tuesday without explanation; A man who appears to be of Asian descent has remained an alternative if one of the current 12 cannot continue.

Lane is white, Queng is black, and Thao Humang is American.

This is in stark contrast to the jury adjudicating the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half white.

The federal jury pool was selected from all over the state, with far more conservative and less diverse areas than the Minneapolis area from which Chauvin’s jury was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was later convicted of federal civil rights charges.

Prosecutors wanted to show during the month-long trial that officers violated their training when they failed to get Floyd on his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even without first aid training, pedestrians realized he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department training was inadequate and officers pushed Chauvin back to the scene as a senior officer.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help Queng and Lane when they responded to a call that Floyd had used a fake $ 20 bill in a corner store. Floyd fought with officers when they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Quang was kneeling on Floyd’s back and Lane was standing next to him while holding his feet and watching the traffic.

READ Also  America Us Force Air Strike In Afghanistan Targeted Taliban Post

George Floyd’s death: 3 Minneapolis police officers take a break from defense after a standoff

This courtroom sketch shows Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer, during the trial of George Floyd's murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Monday, February 21, 2022.

This courtroom sketch shows Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer, during the trial of George Floyd’s murder in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., On Monday, February 21, 2022.
(Cedric Honstad via AP)

Judges are not isolated – isolated from outside influences that can influence their opinions – which is sometimes done by staying in their hotel during the negotiations. During the discussion they were allowed to watch videos and other evidence from the scene.

Violations of federal civil rights are punishable by life imprisonment or up to death, but those punishments are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines indicate that officers will receive much less if convicted.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also faced a separate trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

#Jury #meets #2nd #day #trial #cops #George #Floyd #killing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  In France, Kamala Harris Asserts Herself as a Diplomatic Asset

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment